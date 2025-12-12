Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils open to 'cashing in' on £70m-rated star amid Saudi Pro League interest

By Carter White | 12 Dec 2025 14:31

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to receive January offers for midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

The 31-year-old has been a key part of the plans under Ruben Amorim this season, providing plenty of creativity from the engine room.

Fernandes has now provided an assist in each of his last five Premier League away games after his involvement in the thrashing of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Red Devils secured a 4-1 success over the Black Country outfit, who are rooted to the bottom of the table with just two points.

On a mission to record back-to-back wins, Man United host Bournemouth at the Theatre of Dreams on Monday night.

Man Utd open to selling Fernandes amid Saudi interest?

According to CaughtOffside, Manchester United could be waving goodbye to one of their star players during the January transfer window.

The report claims that the Red Devils are increasingly open to selling midfielder Fernandes in the near future.

It is understood that a number of clubs from the Saudi Pro League are keen on the 31-year-old, including Al Hilal and Al Ittihad.

It is believed that a 2026 sale of Fernandes could be vital if Man Utd want to bring a number of their midfield targets to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils could supposedly pocket £70m from the sale of the Portugal international, who will be heading to the World Cup next year.

Who could replace Fernandes?

Although not direct replacements for the creativity of Fernandes, Man United have been linked with some high-profile midfielders.

Looking set to play a major part for England in North America next year, Elliot Anderson could make the switch from Nottingham Forest.

Moving down to the South Coast, Carlos Baleba has impressed for Brighton & Hove Albion, capturing the attention of the Red Devils.