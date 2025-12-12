Man Utd vs. Bournemouth: Will Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo, Noussair Mazraoui be available for Cherries clash?

By Matt Law | 12 Dec 2025 13:57 , Last updated: 12 Dec 2025 13:59

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has admitted that he is still unsure whether Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui will be available for Monday's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

Mbeumo (Cameroon), Amad (Ivory Coast) and Mazraoui (Morocco) are all set to be involved in the Africa Cup of Nations, which starts on December 21.

FIFA recently revealed that their release period has been reduced by seven days and will now start on December 15 - the date that Man United will face Bournemouth.

All three have been training with Man United ahead of the clash with the Cherries with a view to being involved, but Amorim has revealed that the situation could still change.

"We are still in conversations with the national teams. The game is Monday, they are here and training, but we are preparing all the scenarios for the game," Amorim told reporters.

"I don't know if it's going to be the same situation. It depends on the games and every national team has an idea of when they want their players. I expect to know today.

"It's frustrating, but at the same time, nobody knows who is going to play, so it's a good thing. We have players to cope with everything. With a long week, you can see a lot of things and work on stuff to prepare for any situation."

Mazraoui's participation had been in huge doubt, as Morocco will take on Comoros in the tournament opener on December 21.

AFCON will run until January 18, 2026, with Mbeumo, Amad and Mazraoui potentially missing six Premier League matches, in addition to the third round of the FA Cup.

All three have been important players this season, with Mbeumo scoring seven goals and registering one assist in 16 appearances, Amad managing one goal and three assists in 15 appearances, while Mazraoui has featured on nine occasions.

Amorim wary of "top team" Bournemouth

Amorim also commented on Bournemouth ahead of Monday's match, branding the Cherries "a top team" despite their recent struggles.

"I think they are a top team, top manager, with special players. I don't look to their results, I look at the way they face every opponent, and they press really strong," said Amorim.

"They are really direct in the game, they can play with different options in front, which gives us a lot of options to work and prepare for the game. I expect a Premier League game that is really tough, but we need to win, especially at home, which is the goal.

"The way they play the game like a big team, what he (Andoni Iraola) is doing for some players. He is improving players and you can look at that team and think several of their players can play at a high level, so it's an amazing job from the manager."

Man United are currently sixth in the Premier League table, one point behind fourth-placed Crystal Palace, and they will enter this match off the back of a 4-1 success over Wolverhampton Wanderers.