Chelsea vs. Everton: Blues bidding to extend club record streak in Premier League tussle

By Darren Plant | 12 Dec 2025 15:14

Chelsea will be bidding to extend a club-record streak when they play host to Everton on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues head into Saturday's Premier League fixture against the Toffees sitting in fifth place in the English top-flight table.

However, since last month's 3-0 victory over Barcelona, Enzo Maresca's side have failed to win their following four matches in all competitions.

As a result, pressure is growing on the Italian as he looks to keep Chelsea in some sort of title contention ahead of the second half of the campaign.

Everton make the trip to Stamford Bridge as one of the form teams in the division, recording four wins with clean sheets in their last five outings.

Nevertheless, Chelsea will have the opportunity to extend a club-record run of results versus the Merseyside outfit.

What streak can Chelsea extend against Everton?

Chelsea have incredibly put together a 30-match unbeaten streak in home Premier League fixtures against Everton.

Not since November 1994 have Everton prevailed against the West Londoners, doing so by a 1-0 scoreline on that occasion.

Furthermore, Everton have not scored in their last three Premier League games against Chelsea, while also failing to do so 27 times across the history of the Premier League.

That all said, Chelsea are without a win in their last three league contests at a time when Everton are attempting to edge nearer to their best winning away run in two years.

If Everton can prevail with a clean sheet on Saturday, it will represent the first time in 17 years that they have achieved that feat in the top flight.

For that to be achieved, David Moyes would need to win a Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge for the first time in his career, currently possessing a record of seven draws and 13 defeats.

What is at stake for Chelsea and Everton?

If Chelsea or Everton can secure maximum points from Saturday's fixture, they will move into fourth place in the standings.

Meanwhile, both clubs are within a defeat away from dropping into the bottom half of the standings if results go against them.