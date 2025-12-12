Chelsea injury news: Cole Palmer, Wesley Fofana updates provided by Enzo Maresca ahead of Everton Premier League game

By Darren Plant | 12 Dec 2025 12:22 , Last updated: 12 Dec 2025 13:00

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has suggested that Cole Palmer should be fit to face Everton on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues head into Saturday's Premier League fixture against the Toffees looking to end a four-match winless streak in all competitions.

Palmer missed the most recent setback - a 2-1 defeat to Atalanta BC in the Champions League on Tuesday night - due to being rested after his recent return from groin and toe injuries.

Prior to that, the England international had accumulated 87 minutes across matches against Leeds United and Bournemouth played across a space of three days.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Maresca indicated that the 23-year-old is currently in line to feature this weekend.

Maresca provides Palmer, Fofana update

Despite declaring Palmer as available, the Italian hinted that the playmaker had not enjoyed a seamless week on the training pitch.

He said: "He's okay. He's better. He's at the moment available. We have one more session this afternoon.

"Yesterday he finished the session with us with a mixed feeling, but overall he's okay."

© Imago / IPA Sport

There was also positive news on the availability of Wesley Fofana who suffered an eye issue against Atalanta.

Fofana was forced off in the second half after receiving studs to his face after a challenge, seemingly suffering from blurred vision.

Maresca added: "Wes is fine. He completed the session yesterday. He's fine."

© Imago

Will Palmer, Fofana start against Everton?

In both cases, Chelsea are currently managing the fitness of Palmer and Fofana due to recent and historic injury issues.

Nevertheless, everything points to both players starting against Everton, even Fofana who was restricted to a substitute outing in Atalanta.

Although Chelsea face Cardiff City in the EFL Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday, it is highly likely that both Palmer and Fofana will be rested ahead of an away game at Newcastle United in the Premier League four days later.

Therefore, with fatigue already in the squad, it would come as a surprise if they did not feature in Maresca's first XI against their Merseyside opponents.