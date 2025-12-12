Leeds United predicted XI vs. Brentford: Possible lineup for Premier League match

By Carter White | 12 Dec 2025 12:55

Leeds United are set to stick with their newfound back-five formation for the trip to Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

A change in tactics has helped Daniel Farke's men to pick up four points across matches against Chelsea and Liverpool so far in December.

Collecting just three points in seven away matches this season, Leeds are looking for solidity on the road and the 5-3-2 system could boost their chances of achieving just that.

Netting an added-time equaliser against the Reds last time out, Ao Tanaka is targeting a spot back in the starting XI of the visitors.

Bagging three goals in as many games recently, Dominic Calvert-Lewin will start once again at the top of the pitch.

The spot next to the former England international is less certain, though, with Noah Okafor lasting just 65 minutes at Elland Road last week.

Lukas Nmecha could make a return from his hamstring injury on Sunday, whilst Sean Longstaff (calf) and Dan James (hamstring) remain in the medical room.

Leeds United possible starting lineup: Perri; Bogle, Rodon, Bijol, Struijk, Gudmundsson; Stach, Ampadu, Tanaka; Calvert-Lewin, Okafor

