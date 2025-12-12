Premier League Gameweek 16
Brentford predicted XI vs. Leeds United: Possible lineup for Premier League clash

Who replaces Schade? Brentford predicted XI vs. Leeds
Brentford are set to be without the talents of Kevin Schade for the hosting of Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The German attacker picked up his fifth yellow card of the campaign in the defeat at Tottenham Hotspur last time out.

As a result, Schade will sit out of Brentford battles for a single match, with head coach Keith Andrews needing to find a solution on the left flank.

After picking up a knock during the win over Burnley in November, Reiss Nelson is back in contention and could slot straight into the XI this weekend.

Conceding four goals across their last two matches, the Bees could alter their backline slightly, with Rico Henry arriving to replace Kristoffer Ajer at left-back.

The hosts will benefit from the services of right winger Dango Ouattara one final time before his Africa Cup of Nations trip, with Mikkel Damsgaard likely to fill the attacking-midfield role.

Fresh from receiving the Premier League's Player of the Month award for November, Igor Thiago will be aiming to net his 12th top-flight goal of the season.

Brentford possible starting lineup: Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Henry; Henderson, Yarmolyuk, Ouattara, Damsgaard, Nelson; Thiago

