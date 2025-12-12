How to watch Brentford vs Leeds United: Date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Sebastian Sternik | 12 Dec 2025 04:00

Sunday's Premier League action culminates in the capital as Brentford host Leeds United in a tasty encoutner.

The hosts have endured three defeats in four games, though the Bees have rubbed shoulders with tough opposition during that run. Leeds, on the other hand, are beginning to build serious momentum, and they will be looking to continue on that path when they travel to London.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how fans can tune into this fixture.

What time does Brentford vs. Leeds kick off?

Brentford's clash against Leeds United will kick off at 17:30 UK time on Sunday evening.

Where is Brentford vs. Leeds being played?

Sunday's encounter will take place at the Gtech Community Stadium, where Brentford boast an incredible record this season.

Keith Andrews and his men have lost just one of their eight competitive home games, while Leeds are on a four-match losing run on the road.

How to watch Brentford vs. Leeds in the UK

TV channels

Sunday's match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football for viewers in the UK.

Online streaming

Supporters can also stream the match on the Sky Sports+ app if they have a Sky Sports subscription. Streaming is also available via NOW UK.

Highlights

Match highlights of Brentford against Leeds will be available on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel after the final whistle.

Fans can also catch key moments and goals on Match of the Day, with the programme scheduled to begin at 10:35pm on BBC One on Sunday night.

Who will win Brentford vs. Leeds?

Brentford endured a tough week after losing back-to-back away games against Arsenal and Tottenham, though they will be looking to bounce back when they return to the Gtech this weekend.

Losing three of their last four Premier League games have seen the Bees drop down the standings, though they will be confident of turning things around against Leeds.

The Whites have lost their last four away Premier League matches, including the thrilling 3-2 defeat at the Etihad against Manchester City.

Only Wolves boast a worse away league record than Daniel Farke's side, who only have three points to their name from seven matches on the road.

Both teams are looking to boost their survival hopes and a win would certainly aid those ambitions.