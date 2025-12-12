Strasbourg vs Lorient - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 12 Dec 2025 01:05

Two teams going in the opposite direction at the moment will square off on Sunday in Alsace as Strasbourg welcome Lorient to Stade de la Meinau for matchday 16 in the Ligue 1 season.

A 1-0 defeat at Toulouse last weekend dropped Le Racing down to eighth in the table, with Lorient up to 13th following a 1-0 triumph over Lyon.

Down the stretch of 2025, Strasbourg find themselves in desperate need of a confidence boost domestically, currently on a three-match losing run in Ligue 1.

That is just one short of their longest run without a point from last season in the top-flight as Liam Rosenior’s men find themselves two points back of the European places after 15 matchdays.

Early on this season, they were masters of close games, winning four of their first five league contests by just a single goal to put them near the top of the table.

Lately, though, the shoe has been on the other foot with this team losing their last three domestic affairs by that narrow margin, scoring only one goal over that stretch.

On Sunday, they will try to avoid losing consecutive top-flight encounters at Stade de la Meinau for the first time in 2025, suffering just three home defeats in the competition this year.

Strasbourg have won their last five league contests against newly promoted clubs, including both so far this season, versus Metz and Paris FC, respectively.

Over the past few weeks, Lorient have started to find some consistency, putting some distance between themselves and relegation in the process.

Olivier Pantaloni’s side are currently six points above that line thanks to a two-match winning run in Ligue 1, while claiming points in five of their previous six such contests.

Another triumph on Sunday would mark their first three-match winning run in the top-flight since January to February of 2024 (three).

At the same time, they have a chance this weekend to end a 12-game winless run away from home in the top-flight, earning points on only three of those occasions.

In total, the club from Brittany have scored a mere two goals as the visitors this season, while failing to find the back of the net in five of their seven outings.

Les Merlus are unbeaten in their previous two Ligue 1 visits to Stade de la Meinau, collecting a 3-1 triumph in their previous away meeting against Strasbourg in 2024.

Strasbourg Ligue 1 form:

Strasbourg form (all competitions):

Lorient Ligue 1 form:

Team News

Do not expect to see Saidou Sow feature for Strasbourg on Sunday as he deals with a knee issue, Abdoulaye Ouattara has a hamstring strain, while Emanuel Emegha and Valentin Barco are all questionable with knocks.

Maxi Oyedele could miss another game due to muscle soreness, while Guela Doue should be available for one more match even though the Africa Cup of Nations begins next week.

Because of an ankle problem, Bandiougou Fadiga is doubtful on Sunday for Lorient, as is Panos Katseris, who has a thigh issue, while Kan Guy Arsene Kouassi should be available amid the upcoming AFCON tournament, though captain Laurent Abergel will be suspended.

Pablo Pagis netted his team-leading fifth of the campaign on matchday 15, with Yvon Mvogo stopping the five Lyon efforts that he faced for the clean sheet.

Strasbourg possible starting lineup:

Penders; Omobamidele, Sarr, Chilwell; Doue, El Mourabet, Doukoure, Amo-Ameyaw; Enciso, Panichelli, Nanasi

Lorient possible starting lineup:

Mvogo; Meite, Talbi, Yongwa; Le Bris, Avom, Karim, Kouassi; Sanusi, Pagis; Soumano

We say: Strasbourg 1-0 Lorient

Lorient are a far more passive team who seem to lack creativity away from home and that should allow Strasbourg to ease back into their traditional defensive game and sneak a goal in on the counter.

