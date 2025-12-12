Preview: Wrexham vs Watford - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 12 Dec 2025 00:05 , Last updated: 12 Dec 2025 00:07

Just a point separates Wrexham and Watford ahead of Saturday’s Championship meeting at the Racecourse Ground.

The Hornets are operating 12th spot and three points adrift of sixth position, while Wrexham are a couple of places behind in 14th position.

Match preview

Wrexham are sitting just outside the top half of the table after winning six, drawing nine and losing five of their 20 league matches.

The Red Dragons will be looking for a positive response against Watford after their nine-game unbeaten league run was ended in Wednesday’s away meeting with Hull City.

Kyle Joseph and Oli McBurnie grabbed a goal apiece to condemn Wrexham to a 2-0 defeat at the MKM Stadium, representing their first Championship loss since October 18.

As a result of the midweek defeat, Phil Parkinson’s side have now gone seven consecutive away games without a win since beating Norwich City in September.

However, they have fared much better on home turf, having won four of their previous five Championship matches at the Racecourse Ground (D1).

They will hope that home advantage can be the difference in their first competitive meeting with Watford since losing 1-0 in an away game in April 1998.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Watford, meanwhile, have proven to be a tough team to beat in recent times, with their last eight matches producing three wins, four draws and just one defeat.

The Hornets have taken four points from two home matches since they suffered their most recent defeat in their last away outing against Birmingham City.

Javi Gracia's side came from behind on two occasions to beat Norwich City 3-2, before they rescued a 1-1 draw from their midweek outing against Sheffield Wednesday.

Vivaldo Semedo scored a dramatic 97th-minute equaliser in a game where Imran Louza hit the woodwork from the penalty spot, although Watford would have still been disappointed to pick up a point against a Wednesday side struggling at the bottom of the table due to their off-field issues.

They will be keen to return to winning ways on Saturday, although that will be easier said than done for a team that have won just one of their nine away league games this season (D3, L5).

The Hornets will also head into the weekend as one of two teams yet to record an away clean sheet in the Championship this season.

Wrexham Championship form:

W D W D D L

Watford Championship form:

D W D L W D

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Wrexham remain without the services of Danny Ward, Liberato Cacace, Lewis Brunt, Andy Cannon and Jay Rodriguez.

Parkinson has said Issa Kabore is "progressing well" in his recovery from a hamstring injury, although the Manchester City loanee is still unavailable for selection.

Callum Doyle and Josh Windass could come into Parkinson’s thinking if he opts to make changes for Saturday’s fixture.

Meanwhile, Watford goalkeeper Egil Selvik is closing in on a return from a shoulder problem, although it remains to be seen whether he will be ready for the weekend.

Caleb Wiley and Jack Grieves are still unavailable for selection, while the attacking duo of Kwadwo Baah and Rocco Vata remain sidelined with hamstring injuries.

Winger Nestory Irankunda and forward Semedo are both pushing to start at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday.

Wrexham possible starting lineup:

Okonkwo; Cleworth, Doyle, Hyam; Barnett, Sheaf, Dobson, Thomason McClean; Windass; Moore

Watford possible starting lineup:

Baxter; Ngakia, Pollock, Alleyne, Bola; Irankunda, Louza, Kayembe, Chakvetadze; Doumbia, Semedo

We say: Wrexham 2-1 Watford

Watford have struggled on their travels this season, and considering Wrexham have won four of their previous five home league games, we think the Red Dragons will make full use of home advantage to pick up a narrow win on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.