Preview: Wrexham vs Blackburn Rovers - prediction, team news, lineups

Wrexham will attempt to extend their seven-game unbeaten league run when they face Blackburn Rovers at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday.

The Red Dragons are in 10th place in the Championship table, while Blackburn are six points worse off in 18th position.

Match preview

Wrexham are sitting just two points adrift of the top six after winning four and drawing three of their last seven league matches since losing to Stoke City on October 18.

Phil Parkinson’s side returned from the international window with a hard-fought goalless draw against Ipswich Town, before they took all three points from Wednesday’s home meeting with Bristol City.

Nathan Broadhead opened the scoring in midweek, before a second-half own goal sealed a 2-0 victory, representing a third consecutive win at the Racecourse Ground.

Impressively, the Welsh club have recorded four successive clean sheets since they conceded twice in their 3-2 victory over Coventry City at the end of October.

Wrexham will be looking to produce another strong defensive performance in their first league meeting with Blackburn since March 1982, although the two sides faced off in the FA Cup in January 2024, when the Red Dragons fell to a 4-1 defeat in the fourth round.

The hosts will be looking to continue their impressive scoring record at home, having found the net in all of their nine league games at the Racecourse Ground this term.

Blackburn may have won four of their last seven matches, but they have seen two of their previous two games end in defeat.

Rovers fell to a 2-1 loss to Derby County ahead of the international break, before they returned to action with a 2-1 success against Preston North End in the Lancashire derby.

However, they were unable to build upon that fine away result in Wednesday's narrow 1-0 defeat to Queens Park Rangers at Ewood Park.

As a result of that scoreline, Blackburn have now lost six of their eight league matches at Ewood Park this season, demonstrating why they currently have the third-worst home record in the division.

With that in mind, Valerien Ismael's side may be looking forward to heading on their travels this weekend, especially as they have won their last three away matches.

In fact, Rovers boast the second-best away record in the Championship and have kept four clean sheets on the road - no team has recorded more on their travels this season.

Wrexham Championship form:

D W D W D W

Wrexham form (all competitions):

L W D W D W

Blackburn Rovers Championship form:

W W W L W L

Team News

Danny Ward, Andy Cannon and Jay Rodriguez are all making positive progress in their respective recoveries, although the trio cannot return to January at the earliest after being left out of Wrexham's 25-man squad list.

Wrexham are also expected to be without Lewis Brunt, Issa Kabore, Elliot Lee and Ollie Rathbone, while it remains to be seen whether Liberato Cacace will recover from a calf problem in time for the weekend.

Midfielder Lewis O'Brien will return to the matchday squad after being suspended for the midweek win over Bristol City.

As for the visitors, they are unable to call upon Balazs Toth, Scott Wharton, Hayden Carter, Jake Garrett, Sondre Tronstad and Augustus Kargbo.

Attacking midfielder Todd Cantwell is believed to be making progress in his recovery, although it remains to be seen whether he will be ready for Saturday's contest.

Sean McLoughlin is walking a disciplinary tightrope, with the defender just one yellow card away from picking up a one-match ban.

Wrexham possible starting lineup:

Okonkwo; Cleworth, Scarr, Hyam; Longman, Thomason, Sheaf, Dobson, McClean; Moore, Broadhead

Blackburn Rovers possible starting lineup:

Pears; Miller, McLouglin, Pratt; Alebiosu, Gardner-Hickman, Montgomery, Hedges; Morishita; Ohashi, Gudjohnsen

We say: Wrexham 2-1 Blackburn Rovers

Wrexham have won each of their previous four league games at the Racecourse Ground, and we think they will make full use of home advantage to claim a narrow victory over Rovers.

