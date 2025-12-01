Liverpool lineup vs. Sunderland: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Arne Slot makes Mohamed Salah decision

By Ben Knapton | 01 Dec 2025 16:33 , Last updated: 01 Dec 2025 17:29

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is facing a critical decision over Mohamed Salah's involvement for Wednesday's Premier League showdown with Sunderland at Anfield.

The Egypt international was left on the bench during Sunday's 2-0 victory over West Ham United, where the Reds excelled in his absence, so Slot may see no need to bring him back in to the XI.

None of Cody Gakpo, Alexander Isak or Florian Wirtz - all of whom were influential at the London Stadium - should drop out of the side, so Salah may only return to the fold if Dominik Szoboszlai is in need of a rest.

However, the relentless Hungarian should be good to go again in midweek, and the same goes for Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch in midfield.

With neither Conor Bradley nor Jeremie Frimpong available right now, Slot opted to start Joe Gomez at right-back against West Ham, and the Dutchman's decision paid off as the long-serving defender put in an exemplary display.

Slot has frequently talked up the need to manage Gomez's fitness, though, and as a result, it would be a surprise to see the injury-plagued right-back start twice in the space of four days.

Curtis Jones could therefore start as an auxiliary right-back on Wednesday, while Andrew Robertson might also step in for Milos Kerkez to offer his youthful colleague a rest.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Jones, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak

> Click here to see how Sunderland could line up for this game