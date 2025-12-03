Mohamed Salah transfer news: Liverpool star's dilemma as possible 'exit' date revealed

By Anthony Brown | 03 Dec 2025 12:45 , Last updated: 03 Dec 2025 12:59

Mohamed Salah reportedly continues to draw considerable attention from the Saudi Pro League, despite having signed a contract extension with Liverpool in April.

The 33-year-old forward committed to the Reds until 2027, having previously turned down a highly lucrative move to the Middle East.

Nonetheless, his form has suffered during the 2025-26 season, resulting in him being relegated to the bench by Arne Slot for Liverpool’s 2-0 win over West Ham United on Sunday.

This downturn in form has reportedly spurred Saudi negotiators to renew their interest in the Egyptian star, who departs for Africa Cup of Nations duty in mid-December.

Saudi clubs tracking Salah’s situation

© Imago / Middle East Images

According to talkSPORT, Al-Hilal remain the leading contenders for Salah’s signature, with Al-Qadsiah also demonstrating substantial interest in the forward.

Despite the Reds legend having rebuffed a rumoured £500 million offer to remain at Anfield, the continuing interest from Saudi Arabia suggests that a move in the future cannot be ruled out.

The report suggests a transfer could be reconsidered as soon as next summer should his status at Liverpool fail to improve.

The winger has yet to replicate the performances of the previous title-winning season, leading to questions surrounding his long-term place in Slot’s team.

How significantly has Salah's form declined in the 2025-26 season?

© Imago / Sportimage

The standout statistics are the raw numbers in goals and assists, with Salah's drop-off after 13 gameweeks in the previous campaign and currently significantly dismal.

At this stage last season, the Liverpool forward had scored 11 goals and assisted seven; this season, he has found the back of the net four times while setting up two.

According to Fbref, the forward is shooting fewer this term compared to the previous season — 2.43 shots per 90 in 2025-26 against 3.23 in the current one — and is not hitting the target as much either, as seen in this term's average attempts (0.75) vis-a-vis the title-winning season (1.33).

Perhaps that decline is understandable, considering that the reconfiguration of the Reds' attacking approach, with Salah not getting the ball as often in the attacking areas as often as previous seasons.

The Egyptian is averaging 6.22 touches in the penalty area this term, significantly lower than the league-winning campaign (9.49) and even lower than previous seasons at Anfield since he joined from Roma.

Also down this term are his shot-creating actions and goal-creating actions per 90, highlighting his lessened involvement at the finishing end of moves for Slot's team.