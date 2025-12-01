Brighton lineup vs Aston Villa: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Fabian Hurzeler shifts his front line

By Byron David | 01 Dec 2025 15:45 , Last updated: 01 Dec 2025 19:38

Brighton & Hove Albion’s European ambitions are very much alive, thanks to their impressive 2-0 win away to Nottingham Forest last weekend, but they must now brace for the visit of Aston Villa to the Amex Stadium, a side that are one place above them in the Premier League.

The Seagulls will have to do without their influential winger Kaoru Mitoma, who has not featured for the club since October 5, as he battles an ankle injury.

James Milner is another player who is close to returning, but not quite there for this match, and he is joined on the sidelines by Adam Webster and Solly March.

Fabian Hurzeler will likely stick with his number one, Bart Verbruggen, who registered his third clean sheet of the league campaign at the weekend.

The back four of Ferdi Kadioglu, Jan Paul van Hecke, Lewis Dunk, and Maxim De Cuyper will retain their places, with the latter getting a confidence-boosting goal the last time out.

Carlos Baleba was rested against Forest, coming on with 86 minutes on the clock, so the manager may slot him into midfield next to Yasin Ayari in place of Mats Wieffer.

Both Baleba and Wieffer must be careful on Wednesday night, as picking up a caution for either of them would result in a one-match suspension.

The three behind the striker should be named in the starting XI, with Yankuba Minteh, Georginio Rutter and Diego Gomez getting the nod for this one.

Meanwhile, Stefanos Tzimas came off the bench at the City Ground for Danny Welbeck in the 65th minute of the game and secured the points for Brighton two minutes away from 90 minutes, which means he could get a start here and offer a rest to the former Arsenal forward.

Brighton possible starting lineup: Verbruggen; Kadioglu, Van Hecke, Dunk, De Cuyper; Baleba, Ayari; Minteh, Hinshelwood, Gomez; Tzimas

