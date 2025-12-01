Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of Premier League clash

By Byron David | 01 Dec 2025 16:39 , Last updated: 01 Dec 2025 16:55

Brighton are nicely poised to seriously make a challenge for a top-four spot in the Premier League, as they are currently fifth and just two points behind Wednesday’s opponents.

Aston Villa’s season has gone through a proper resurrection, with the visitors now firmly in fourth place and eager to extend that lead over the hosts.

Both teams will be desperate to take three points from the other in this matchday, and dent the opposition’s hopes of competing for European places.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 35

Brighton & Hove Albion wins: 6

Draws: 10

Aston Villa wins: 19

Judging by their head-to-head record, Brighton have struggled to beat Aston Villa previously, securing a win percentage of 17% against these opponents.

Villa are used to dominating this fixture, especially during the Premier League era, where they were on a run of five straight wins from 2021 until 2023.

Brighton’s final defeat in that sequence was a 6-1 drubbing at Villa Park, becoming Villa’s biggest-ever win against the Seagulls.

Ollie Watkins struck a hat-trick during the lunchtime kickoff, with Ansu Fati netting the only goal for Brighton, although Pervis Estupinan was also on the scoresheet, but he netted in his own goal.

In the corresponding fixture last season, Villa won 3-0 with goals from Marcus Rashford, Marcos Asensio, and Donyell Malen, of which only the latter is still at the club, while the other two moved on from their loan spells.

The very first meeting between the clubs took place back in 1910 in what was then known as the FA Charity Shield.

Brighton won that one 1-0, which is arguably the most important head-to-head in the history of these clubs.

With only one win in their last nine meetings, Fabian Hurzeler’s men will no doubt want to bulk up their side of the record with their seventh win between Brighton and Aston Villa.

Last 20 meetings

Apr 02, 2025: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-3 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Dec 30, 2024: Aston Villa 2-2 Brighton & Hove Albion (Premier League)

May 05, 2024: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Sep 30, 2023: Aston Villa 6-1 Brighton & Hove Albion (Premier League)

May 28, 2023: Aston Villa 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion (Premier League)

Nov 13, 2022: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-2 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Feb 26, 2022: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-2 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Nov 20, 2021: Aston Villa 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion (Premier League)

Feb 13, 2021: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Nov 21, 2020: Aston Villa 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion (Premier League)

Jan 18, 2020: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Oct 19, 2019: Aston Villa 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion (Premier League)

Sep 25, 2019: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-3 Aston Villa (EFL Cup)

May 07, 2017: Aston Villa 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion (Championship)

Nov 18, 2016: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Aston Villa (Championship)

Jan 23, 2010: Aston Villa 3-2 Brighton & Hove Albion (FA Cup)

Mar 26, 1983: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Aston Villa (Division One)

Nov 13, 1982: Aston Villa 1-0 Brighton & Hove Albion (Division One)

Apr 12, 1982: Aston Villa 3-0 Brighton & Hove Albion (Division One)

Dec 28, 1981: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Aston Villa (Division One)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Apr 02, 2025: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-3 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Dec 30, 2024: Aston Villa 2-2 Brighton & Hove Albion (Premier League)

May 05, 2024: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Sep 30, 2023: Aston Villa 6-1 Brighton & Hove Albion (Premier League)

May 28, 2023: Aston Villa 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion (Premier League)

Nov 13, 2022: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-2 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Feb 26, 2022: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-2 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Nov 20, 2021: Aston Villa 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion (Premier League)

Feb 13, 2021: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Nov 21, 2020: Aston Villa 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion (Premier League)

Read more on Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa