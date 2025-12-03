Brighton & Hove Albion 3-4 Aston Villa: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Ollie Watkins sparks Aston Villa comeback

By Ellis Stevens | 03 Dec 2025 19:29 , Last updated: 03 Dec 2025 21:38

Aston Villa fought from behind to complete a comeback 4-3 victory against a bewildered Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

The opening half was a story of two chapters, with Brighton dominating the opening period and taking a two-goal lead through Jan Paul van Hecke's early strike and Pau Torres' own-goal, but Aston Villa grew into the game as it neared its close, with Ollie Watkins netting a brace to equalise on the stroke of half-time.

Aston Villa resumed where they left off in the second half, with Amadou Onana and Donyell Malen completing the comeback to make it 4-2, and while Van Hecke's second late in the game made for a nervy final few minutes, the Villans were able to stand strong to seal the 4-3 win and all three points.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Aston Villa were almost made to regret a miserable opening period to the match, with a lack of intent at both ends of the pitch allowing Brighton to take full control and race into a 2-0 lead, but a visibly frustrated Unai Emery's instructions clearly worked as his side were significantly improved for the rest of the half.

More pace and directness was introduced into Aston Villa's attacking play as the half progressed, leading to Watkins having numerous chances, including scoring a brace to pull his side back into the game going into the break.

A clearly rocked Brighton failed to reply in the second half as Aston Villa picked up where they left off, going on to add another two goals to seemingly complete the comeback and lead 4-2, but a late surge from the Seagulls threatened to disrupt the Villans' euphoria.

Van Hecke's second goal late in the game gave the Seagulls a much-needed boost, with the hosts taking complete control of the encounter as they pushed for an equaliser, but despite their attempts, Villa were able to hold out to ensure the victory.

For Fabian Hurzeler, his side's complete collapse will be especially frustrating given the largely dominant display they showed in the opening 30 minutes, and their will be particular displeasure at their inability to defend long-balls and deliveries into the box.

Aston Villa scored their goals from two set-pieces, one from a cross and one from a long searching ball, and that is far from acceptable for a Seagulls side that have such height in their backline.

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION VS. ASTON VILLA HIGHLIGHTS

Jan Paul van Hecke goal vs. Aston Villa (9th min, Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Aston Villa)

Van Hecke bundles the ball in to give Brighton an early lead!

Ferdi Kadioglu delivers a brilliant corner right on top of goalkeeper Marco Bizot, who flaps at the ball inside his six yard box as it sails towards the far post.

Morgan Rogers fails to initially clear, the ball strikes Mats Wieffer and Van Hecke is able to poke the loose ball into the net.

Pau Torres own-goal vs. Aston Villa (29th min, Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 Aston Villa)

So unfortunate for Torres, who has turned the ball into his own net!

Brajan Gruda dinks the ball over the Aston Villa defence and into the path of the advancing Jack Hinshelwood.

Hinshelwood races into the penalty area and looks to cut the ball back across the box, but the ball deflects off Torres and into the near corner, completely wrongfooting Bizot in goal.

Ollie Watkins goal vs. Brighton & Hove Albion (37th min, Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Aston Villa)

Watkins pulls one back for Aston Villa - game on!

Ian Maatsen wins his duel down the left wing and is able to break into the box and deliver a low delivery across the goal toward the back post.

Watkins makes a darting run and slides onto the delivery, touching the ball over the line to pull one back for the Villans.

Ollie Watkins goal vs. Brighton & Hove Albion (52nd min, Brighton & Hove Albion 2-2 Aston Villa)

"It's Ollie Watkins again! This is what he does against Brighton!" ?️



Watkins equalises for Aston Villa!

Bizot throws the ball to Morgan Rogers still deep inside the Aston Villa half, and the midfielder hits a pinpoint long ball over the Brighton defence and to the running Watkins.

Watkins chases the bouncing ball into the penalty area and fires a powerful effort past Bart Verbruggen and into the bottom right corner.

Amadou Onana goal vs. Brighton & Hove Albion (60th min, Brighton & Hove Albion 2-3 Aston Villa)

Comeback complete - Onana gives Aston Villa the lead!

Matty Cash delivers a deep, curling cross towards the far post, and Brighton's marking is too static as Onana is able to run free at the back post.

Onana rises high at the back post and powers his header into the floor and bouncing up into the back of the net.

Donyell Malen goal vs. Brighton & Hove Albion (78th min, Brighton & Hove Albion 2-4 Aston Villa)

Malen makes it four with his first touch of the game!

An Aston Villa cross is flicked on to Watkins at the back post, the striker heads back across goal and Evan Guessand's header is superbly stopped by Verbruggen.

The deflected ball goes only as far as Malen, who strikes into the net with his first touch of the game to make it 4-2.

Jan Paul van Hecke goal vs. Aston Villa (78th min, Brighton & Hove Albion 3-4 Aston Villa)

Van Hecke has his second - game on again!

Van Hecke starts the move by moving the ball forward, with Brighton working the ball to the edge of the area to Hinshelwood.

Hinshelwood lays the ball off to Van Hecke, who expertly places his strike across goal and into the far bottom corner.

MAN OF THE MATCH - OLLIE WATKINS

Aston Villa looked down and out as they trailed by two goals after just 30 minutes of action, but up-stepped Watkins to kickstart the Villans' super comeback.

A poacher's finish got Aston Villa back into the game, followed by a clinical strike from inside the box after a darting run forward drew the Villans level.

For a striker who has struggled for form at the beginning of this season, ending an 11-game goalless run to lead his club back into tonight's game means he is certainly deserving of this award.

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION VS. ASTON VILLA MATCH STATS

Possession: Brighton & Hove Albion 56%-44% Aston Villa

Shots: Brighton & Hove Albion 16-14 Aston Villa

Shots on target: Brighton & Hove Albion 7-10 Aston Villa

Corners: Brighton & Hove Albion 5-6 Aston Villa

Fouls: Brighton & Hove Albion 10-9 Aston Villa

BEST STATS

2025/26 is the first time Jan Paul van Hecke has scored multiple goals in a Premier League season.



WHAT NEXT?

Brighton & Hove Albion will remain at their home ground for the weekend's fixture against West Ham United before travelling to Anfield to face Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa will first take on Arsenal at Villa Park in the Premier League before turning their attention to the Europa League, with a trip to face Basel next Thursday.