Team News: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa injury, suspension list, predicted XIs before Premier League clash

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
The race for the top four in the Premier League is already heating up after just 13 games played, as Brighton & Hove Albion clash with Aston Villa on Wednesday, December 3. 

The hosts are only two points adrift of their visitors, with both teams occupying fifth and fourth place in the division, respectively. 

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Aston Villa 

Brighton & Hove Albion

Out: Adam Webster (knee), Solly March (knee), James Milner (muscle), Kaoru Mitoma (ankle) 

Doubtful: Georginio Rutter (head)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Kadioglu, Van Hecke, Dunk, De Cuyper; Baleba, Ayari; Minteh, Hinshelwood, Gomez; Tzimas

Aston Villa

Out: Tyrone Mings (hamstring) 

Doubtful: Ross Barkley (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Tielemans, Onana; McGinn, Rogers, Buendia; Watkins

