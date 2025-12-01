Aston Villa lineup vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Unai Emery rotates team

By Byron David | 01 Dec 2025 15:52 , Last updated: 01 Dec 2025 19:40

Seemingly over their early-season setbacks, Aston Villa are now firmly in the driving seat for a place in Europe next year.

The Villains meet Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday, knowing that they have a two-point advantage over the Seagulls and that three points would give them some breathing space.

With the short turnaround from their last outing, Unai Emery is likely to freshen up his lineup, especially in two positions.

Emi Martinez has been a solid pair of hands for the visitors, so he will keep the number one jersey, and the back four of Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Pau Torres and Lucas Digne may not be disturbed.

However, the middle of the park may see a change, where Amadou Onana takes the place of Boubacar Kamara, despite the latter scoring the winner against Wolverhampton Wanderers last week.

Midfielder Ross Barkley will likely miss the trip, as he suffered an injury last weekend and had to be taken off, just 14 minutes after coming on for Youri Tielemans.

Onana should partner Tielemans as the defensive mid-pair, while John McGinn, Morgan Rogers and Emi Buendia should retain their places in the XI.

Up front, Emery may be tempted to start with Ollie Watkins, after starting last weekend with Donyell Malen, who was hooked after 75 minutes.

Watkins has a liking for facing Brighton, as he scored seven goals in just nine appearances against the Seagulls.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Tielemans, Onana; McGinn, Rogers, Buendia; Watkins

