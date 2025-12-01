Preview: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa - prediction, team news, lineups

By Byron David | 01 Dec 2025 15:31 , Last updated: 01 Dec 2025 19:41

Fifth battles fourth when Brighton & Hove Albion lock horns with Aston Villa in the Premier League on Wednesday, December 3.

Both teams are looking in great nick, and with only two points separating them, this fixture at the Amex Stadium should be nothing short of a thriller.

Match preview

Brighton were fantastic over the weekend in their 2-0 win away to Nottingham Forest, with goals either side of the break securing maximum points at the City Ground.

The success was impressive because Forest were on the up, gaining momentum after Sean Dyche was hired as the manager, putting together a three-game winning streak that was part of a five-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

Nonetheless, Fabian Hurzeler’s men were good value for their win, delivering six shots on target and creating four big chances with an xG of 2.00.

For this reason, you would not back against them following that victory up with another professional performance in midweek.

The Seagulls have turned the Amex Stadium into somewhat of a fortress this season, having yet to come out on the wrong end of a Premier League match at their headquarters after six games.

Hurzeler’s troops have put together a four-game unbeaten run of their own, giving them hope of avoiding last season’s 3-0 hammering at the hands of the visitors.

Aston Villa’s early-season slumber appears over, as they have flown up the ranks and into a familiar Champions League spot ahead of this round. Of course, Unai Emery will want to keep things that way and what better way to do it than to dispatch the team clipping at their heels. Villa are on a praiseworthy run of five wins in a row across all competitions, placing them just four points off the top of the Premier League table. Any title talk should be shelved, though, until the Villains get a chance to host the current leaders next weekend. The visitors have not had it all their way on their league travels, splitting the results evenly across their six road trips this season. However, their record against Brighton recently, with three wins in their last five head-to-heads, suggests that Villa are favourites to leave with maximum points.

Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League form:

W

L

W

D

W

W

Brighton & Hove Albion form (all competitions):

L

L

W

D

W

W

Aston Villa Premier League form:

W

W

L

W

W

W

Aston Villa form (all competitions):

L

W

W

W

W

W

Team News

In Hurzeler’s previous press conference, he mentioned that Kaoru Mitoma and James Milner are not far from returning, but this fixture may be too soon for them.

Solly March and Adam Webster seem certain to miss out, as they both battle long-term injuries.

Stefanos Tzimas came on for Danny Welbeck last weekend and made the game safe for the hosts two minutes from time, which means he may get the nod from the start here in the interest of squad rotation.

Emery will be pleased that he does not have a lengthy injury list heading into the busy Christmas period, as it is only Tyrone Mings who looks set to be out of this clash.

Ross Barkley is a doubt for the trip to the coast, after he came on in the 75th minute against Wolves at the weekend, only to be subbed off 14 minutes later because of an injury.

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup:

Verbruggen; Kadioglu, Van Hecke, Dunk, De Cuyper; Baleba, Ayari; Minteh, Hinshelwood, Gomez; Tzimas

Aston Villa possible starting lineup:

Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Tielemans, Onana; McGinn, Rogers, Buendia; Watkins

We say: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Aston Villa

Brighton’s home form cannot be ignored, as they have proven tough to beat on their own patch.

Furthermore, Villa showed last week that they struggle to break down stubborn defences, and relied on a moment to snatch three points, something that may not come easily at the Amex Stadium

