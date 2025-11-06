Preview:Wrexham vs Charlton Athletic - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Championship clash between Wrexham and Charlton Athletic, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Two promoted sides will lock horns when Charlton Athletic travel to north Wales for Saturday's Championship meeting with Wrexham.

The hosts are sitting in 14th place in the standings with 18 points to their name, while the visitors are five points better off in sixth position.

Match preview

Wrexham may have lost to Cardiff City in the EFL Cup fourth round on October 28, but they have proven to be a tough team to beat in recent league outings.

In fact, Phil Parkinson's side have put together a four-game unbeaten run in the second tier since losing 1-0 away to Stoke City last month.

After seeing off Oxford United, the Red Dragons went on to take a point from their away meeting with Middlesbrough, before becoming the first team to beat Coventry City in the Championship this season.

They were unable to make it back-to-back wins in Wednesday's away clash with Portsmouth, but they managed to hold their hosts to a goalless draw to return to Wales with a hard-earned point.

Wrexham will now return to the familiar surroundings of the Racecourse Ground, where they have avoided defeat in each of their last four league matches (W2, D2).

The hosts will have fond memories of April's home meeting with Charlton in League One, which saw them run out 3-0 winners thanks to a Sam Smith brace and an Ollie Rathbone effort.

While Wrexham gained automatic promotion alongside Birmingham City last term, Charlton successfully negotiated the playoffs to guarantee Championship football for the first time since 2019-20.

Sitting in the playoffs, Nathan Jones's side are the highest-placed promoted team after taking 11 points from a possible 15 since suffering a 2-0 defeat to Preston North End at the start of October.

The Addicks claimed back-to-back wins over Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town, before they played out consecutive 1-1 draws against Hull City and Swansea City.

They looked set to play out another draw in Tuesday's home meeting with West Brom until Sonny Carey netted a dramatic 95th-minute winner to seal a third win in four home matches.

The narrow 1-0 victory represented the club's sixth clean sheet of the Championship season - the joint-highest tally along with Stoke City and Coventry.

Charlton will hope their strong backline can provide the foundation for their first away win over Wrexham in 51 years, having failed to win their last five head-to-head away encounters (D1, L4).

Wrexham Championship form:

D L W D W D

Wrexham form (all competitions):

L W D L W D

Charlton Athletic Championship form:

L W W D D W

Team News

Wrexham remain without Danny Ward, Lewis Brunt, Aaron James, Andy Cannon, Harry Ashfield, Elliot Lee and Jay Rodriguez.

Wing-back James McClean could return to the matchday squad after missing the midweek draw against Portsmouth with a hip problem.

Parkinson is set to keep changes to a minimum, although George Dobson could be an option if the Wrexham boss wants to freshen up his midfield.

As for the visitors, defender Josh Edwards remains sidelined with an ankle injury that has kept him out of action since September.

The Addicks could also be without Amari’i Bell, Reece Burke and Charlie Kelman after the trio sat out the midweek win over West Brom due to injury.

Charlton academy product Ibrahim Fullah could make another matchday squad after coming off the bench to make his first home league appearance on Tuesday.

Wrexham possible starting lineup:

Okonkwo; Cleworth, Scarr, Hyam; Kabore, M. James, Dobson, Cacace; O’Brien; Windass, Moore

Charlton Athletic possible starting lineup:

Kaminski; Ramsay, Jones, Gillesphey; Bree, Carey, Coventry, Docherty, Hernandez; Campbell, Leaburn

We say: Wrexham 1-1 Charlton Athletic

Wrexham have taken maximum points from their last two league games at the Racecourse Ground, but on this occasion, we think they will have to settle for a share of the spoils, considering the fact that the Addicks have avoided defeat in four of their last five away encounters.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



