Wrexham will be looking to claim consecutive victories when they travel to Fratton Park for Wednesday's Championship meeting with Portsmouth.

Meanwhile, the hosts will be desperate to pick up a positive result after losing their last three Championship encounters.

Match preview

Portsmouth are languishing in 20th place in the standings after winning three, drawing four and losing six of their 13 league matches this season.

John Mousinho's side have won just one of their previous nine matches and have taken just one point from four games since beating Middlesbrough at the start of October.

Pompey played out a 1-1 draw with Leicester City before they suffered back-to-back home defeats against Coventry City and Stoke City.

They then experienced their worst result of the season in Saturday's away clash against Birmingham City, which saw them concede three second-half goals in a heavy 4-0 defeat at St Andrew's.

Saturday's poor defensive display will be a cause for concern, but Portsmouth's biggest issue is arguably at the opposite end of the pitch, having mustered just 10 goals in 13 league matches.

The Championship's joint-lowest scorers have netted more than once in just one game this season, so they will be desperate to offer a greater attacking threat in their first meeting with Wrexham since claiming a 4-1 aggregate victory in the League Cup first round in October 1986.

Wrexham head into the midweek round of fixtures in 15th place after collecting 17 points from 13 matches in their first second-tier campaign since.

The Red Dragons bounced back from last week's EFL Cup fourth-round loss to Cardiff City with an impressive 3-1 victory over high-flying Coventry on Friday.

Wales international Kieffer Moore scored his first Championship hat-trick to condemn the leaders to their first league defeat of the season.

Wrexham have now just lost one of their previous eight league matches (W3, D4), although yet to record back-to-back Championship victories in the 2025-26 campaign.

If they are to change that statistic on Wednesday, Phil Parkinson's side will have to end a three-game winless run on the road by claiming their first away win since beating Norwich City 3-2 on September 20.

At the very least, Wrexham will fancy their chances of troubling the scorers, having scored in all bar one of their 13 league matches this season, with their only blank taking place in last month's 1-0 away defeat to Stoke City.

Portsmouth Championship form:

D W D L L L

Wrexham Championship form:

D D L W D W

Wrexham form (all competitions):

D L W D L W

Team News

Portsmouth remain without the services of Conor Shaughnessy, Jacob Farrell, Harvey Blair and Franco Umeh due to injury.

Mousinho is hopeful that the injured trio of Nicolas Schmid, Adrian Segecic and Callum Lang will return after the international break.

Left-back Connor Ogilvie will return to the starting lineup after sitting out Saturday's heavy defeat to Birmingham.

As for the visitors, they are unable to call upon Danny Ward, Harry Ashfield, Aaron James, Jay Rodriguez, Elliot Lee and Lewis Brunt.

Andy Cannon will miss the chance to face his former club, with the midfielder continuing to work his way back from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

After netting a hat-trick on Friday, Moore will be looking to add to his seven-goal league tally when he leads the line against Portsmouth.

Portsmouth possible starting lineup:

Bursik; Swanson, Knight, Poole, Ogilvie; Pack, Dozzell; Yang, Chaplin, Murphy; Bishop

Wrexham possible starting lineup:

Okonkwo; Cleworth, Hyam, Scarr; Kabore, Sheaf, James, O'Brien, Cacace; Windass; Moore

We say: Portsmouth 1-2 Wrexham

Wrexham will have renewed belief following Friday's statement win over Coventry, while Portsmouth will still be reeling from their heavy loss to Birmingham, and with that in mind, we think the team with momentum will ultimately do enough to take three points from Wednesday's fixture.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Ben Sully Written by

