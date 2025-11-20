Sports Mole previews Saturday's Championship clash between Portsmouth and Millwall, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Championship top-six hopefuls Millwall will return from the international break with an away clash against Portsmouth on Saturday.

The Lions are currently in sixth spot in the Championship table, while the hosts are languishing in 20th position.

Match preview

Portsmouth are bracing themselves for a second consecutive relegation battle after mustering just three wins across their 15 league games this season (D5, L7).

In fact, John Mousinho's side have six games without a win since they claimed a narrow 1-0 home win over Middlesbrough on October 4 (D2, L4).

Portsmouth were unable to take anything from their most recent outing against Hull City, despite scoring two goals for just the second time this season.

Terry Devlin's brace put Pompey on course for a useful point, only for Joe Gelhardt to strike late to condemn the visitors to a 2-1 defeat, representing their fourth loss in the past five matches.

Portsmouth may have grabbed a couple of goals at the KC Stadium, but they will return from the international window as the division's second-lowest scorers with 12 goals.

Pompey have failed to trouble the scorers in their last two home outings, so they have work to do if they are to beat Millwall for the first time since October 2010.

While Portsmouth are four points above the drop zone, Millwall are sitting in the playoffs and four points adrift of the automatic promotion spots after winning seven, drawing four and losing four of their 15 league matches this term.

Despite being in a top-six position, the Lions may have been grateful for the timing of the international break after failing to win any of their first three matches of November.

Alex Neil's side drew 2-2 with Oxford United and lost heavily to Birmingham City, before they picked up a point from their home meeting with Preston North End.

Mihailo Ivanovic netted his second league goal of the season to cancel out Preston's opener, although the Lions were unable to push on to claim a fourth consecutive home win.

Millwall should fancy their chances of picking up a positive result on Saturday, having lost just one of their seven away matches in the Championship this season (W3, D3).

They will also take immense confidence from the fact that they have won each of their previous six competitive games against Portsmouth, including a 1-0 success in January's trip to Fratton Park.

Portsmouth Championship form:

D L L L D L

Millwall Championship form:

W W W D L D

Team News

Portsmouth remain without the services of Jacob Farrell, Connor Ogilvie, Conor Shaughnessy, Franco Umeh, Harvey Blair and Thomas Waddingham.

In positive news, first-choice Nicolas Schmid is ready to make his first appearance since suffering an injury in the south coast derby.

Like Schmid, the attacking duo of Adrian Segecic and Callum Lang have recovered from injury, although it remains to be seen if either of the pair will be risked from the start on Saturday.

As for the visitors, Neil is having to contend with a lengthy injury list, which features Lukas Jensen, Ryan Leonard, Massimo Luongo, Billy Mitchell, Will Smallbone and Josh Coburn.

The Millwall boss is hopeful that Danny McNamara and Alfie Doughty will make the matchday squad, although Steven Benda and Femi Azeez are unlikely to be ready for the trip to Fratton Park.

Defender Jake Cooper will serve a one-match ban after picking up his fifth yellow card of the Championship season before the international break.

Portsmouth possible starting lineup:

Schmid; Williams, Knight, Poole, Bowat; Pack, Dozzell; Yang, Chaplin, Murphy; Bishop

Millwall possible starting lineup:

Crocombe; Crama, Harding, Taylor, Sturge; De Norre, Cundle; Emakhu, Neghli, Ballo; Ivanovic

We say: Portsmouth 0-1 Millwall

Millwall may be without a number of first-team regulars, but they have proven to be a tough team to beat on the road this season, and considering they have won their last six games against Pompey, we think the visitors will produce a professional away performance to clinch a narrow victory.

