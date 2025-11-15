Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Tottenham Hotspur's 13 loan players are performing this season, including Manor Solomon, Luka Vuskovic and Mikey Moore.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Thomas Frank has been given just one transfer window to mould the squad into his own vision so far, and the Dane's incomings are yet to have the desired effect for a Lilywhites side lying fifth in the Premier League table.

During the same market, Frank sanctioned the temporary exits of no fewer than 13 players, who travelled as far and wide as Scotland, Germany, Spain and Argentina in the hope of either igniting or reigniting their careers.

Here, Sports Mole take a closer look at how Spurs' 13 loan players have been performing this season.

Memorably scoring on his debut for Spurs in last year's Europa League win over Elfsborg, Damola Ajayi also needed just three appearances to open his account for Doncaster Rovers, scoring in a phenomenal 4-0 win over Middlesbrough in the EFL Cup.

However, the 19-year-old winger has made just one League One start for Grant McCann's side this season, appearing in a further nine third-tier games off the bench and failing to produce a goal or assist.

McCann was recently asked about Rovers' loan group, but he confirmed that no decisions had yet been made over potential January returns.

Given extremely big boots to fill at Tottenham - joining the same summer that Harry Kane departed - Alejo Veliz failed to make the grade in North London and is now back in his homeland with his old club.

The 22-year-old has regained some form in South America, though, netting five goals and setting up one more in 15 Torneo Clausura appearances during the 2025 season.

Veliz has produced four goals and one assist from his last seven appearances during a rich vein of form, but whether he still has a future at Spurs remains unclear.

After helping Aberdeen win the Scottish Cup last season, Alfie Dorrington returned to Pittodrie for a full season, allowing the 20-year-old to gain invaluable European experience.

Dorrington has featured 12 times for Aberdeen this season, including in Europa League Qualifying and the Conference League league phase, despite initially being left out of the club's squad for the latter.

However, the centre-back has been absent for the Dons' last three games due to injury.

From one 20-year-old defender to another, Ashley Phillips is now enjoying his second straight season of football at Stoke City, and the former Plymouth Argyle starlet could be Premier League-bound with the Potters.

Stoke sit third in the Championship table - two points behind Coventry City and seven behind leaders Middlesbrough - and Phillips has recently played a critical role after a slow start.

The Spurs loanee did not make the first XI for a league game until September 30, but he has played every minute of Stoke's last eight Championship matches, recording four clean sheets in the process.

One of the highest-rated products to emerge from the Hotspur Way ranks in recent times, Mikey Moore's move to Rangers was seen as a significant coup for both player and club.

The reality was initially less rosy for the 18-year-old, as Moore has only managed one goal and two assists in 17 games for the Gers, who endured turmoil under Russell Martin before turning to Danny Rohl.

The latter's appointment has coincided with an upturn in personal and collective fortunes, as Rangers have won their last three Scottish Premiership games, and Moore scored his first goal for the club against Dundee just before the international break.

Twenty-year-old playmaker Tyrese Hall is still waiting for his senior bow for Tottenham, but Spurs should have received glowing reports on the England Under-19 international from Notts County.

Indeed, Hall has come up with an eye-catching six goals and one assist from 16 games for the League Two side, whom he is now excelling for after a brief struggle to force his way into the XI.

The midfielder has managed six goal contributions from his last seven appearances in League Two, helping Notts County move to the brink of the playoff places as their chief midfield threat.

With both Dominic Solanke and Randal Kolo Muani out injured, Will Lankshear could have been a useful option for Frank right now, especially after his pre-season goal against Reading earlier this summer.

However, it was decided that the 20-year-old would continue his development with Championship upstarts Oxford United, whom he has managed a creditable five goals for in 14 second-tier appearances.

No player in the U's squad has netted more than the Tottenham loanee this season, and two of his strikes helped Oxford earn a praiseworthy point against both Coventry City and Leicester City.

Jamie Donley - Stoke City

Pushing for Premier League promotion alongside Phillips at Stoke, Jamie Donley has not had such a key influence on the Potters' successful start to the season as his defensive counterpart.

The playmaker won Leyton Orient's 2024-25 Player of the Season after a stellar League One campaign, but the step-up to Championship level has been challenging for Donley, who has set up just one goal in six appearances.

The Northern Ireland international is also yet to start a Championship game for the Potters, playing just 77 minutes in four substitute games and failing to make the matchday squad for their last three in the second tier.

After making the 2024-25 PFA League Two Team of the Year for his feats with Notts County, George Abbott is also finding the going a bit tougher in the division above.

The 20-year-old midfielder has managed a goal and assist in 14 matches for Wycombe Wanderers, but injury cruelly struck for the Spurs loanee a few weeks ago.

Abbott may miss up to four months with a quadriceps problem, leaving head coach Michael Duff to bemoan the absence of a "good player".

Enjoying his second straight stint of Championship football, Portsmouth winger Yang Min-hyeok has already matched his goals and assists total from his time at Queens Park Rangers last season.

The 19-year-old has scored twice and set up one more in nine Championship games for the South Coast side, registering each of those contributions in a three-game spell from October 10 to 18.

However, Yang has failed to register a direct involvement in his last four appearances for Portsmouth, and he has lost his place in the starting lineup as a result.

After injuries to James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski - as well as Son Heung-min's departure - some may have wondered whether there was room in the Tottenham squad for Alfie Devine, who memorably scored his first Spurs goal over four years ago against Marine in the FA Cup.

It was decided that regular first-team football was the priority for the 21-year-old, who is getting exactly that at Preston North End, with whom he has also registered two goals and one assist in the 2025-26 Championship season.

Devine has occupied a variety of midfield roles for Preston - operating as a number six, number eight and number 10 in what is already his fourth loan spell away from the Lilywhites.

A player who has generated serious excitement in his fledgling career - and with good reason - 18-year-old centre-back Luka Vuskovic made the switch to Bundesliga returnees Hamburger SV after claiming double-figure goal involvements with KVC Westerlo last season.

In classic Vuskovic fashion, the Croatia international needed just two games to score his first goal for Hamburg, one that ended up proving crucial in a 2-1 victory over Heidenheim.

The teenager has failed to score or assist since, but he is a stalwart in the Hamburg defence, playing the full 90 in eight straight Bundesliga games and helping his side hold Borussia Dortmund to a 1-1 draw last time out.

The most senior of all of Spurs' loanees, Manor Solomon made an immediate impact upon his arrival at Villarreal, providing one goal and one assist in his first two La Liga appearances for the Yellow Submarine.

The Israel international's bright start was not a sign of things to come, though, as he has not played a single minute in any of Villarreal's last three top-flight games and has made just one substitute appearance in the Champions League.

Solomon did provide a hat-trick of assists in a 6-0 Copa del Rey win over Ciudad Lucena on October 29, but there has now been talk of a January recall and possible Premier League switch in the winter transfer window.