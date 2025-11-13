West Ham United reportedly show interest in Tottenham Hotspur attacker Manor Solomon, who is currently out on loan to Villarreal.

Tottenham Hotspur winger Manor Solomon could reportedly be offered an escape route to return to the Premier League in the January transfer window.

Solomon joined Spurs in the summer transfer of 2023 from Shakhtar Donetsk and made six appearances in his first season, with injury restricting his contributions.

The Israel attacker was sent on loan to Leeds United last summer, and he played a big role in taking the Whites to the Premier League, scoring 10 goals and providing 13 assists in 41 games.

Thomas Frank did not consider him a part of his plans, and Spurs decided to send him on loan during the summer transfer window.

A move to Crystal Palace fell through on deadline day, and he eventually ended up joining La Liga club Villarreal on loan.

Can Solomon return to the Premier League?

Solomon has scored one goal and provided four assists for the Yellow Submarine, but he has still failed to impress Villarreal boss Marcelino Garcia Toral.

The former Shakhtar attacker was not included in the matchday squad for the 2-0 win at Espanyol due to a back problem, and doubts have surfaced whether he will get enough game time he needs once he returns after the international break.

According to a report from El Periódico Mediterráneo, the winger's loan spell in Spain could be cut short in January, and London rivals West Ham could be interested in taking him on board.

Nuno Espirito Santo is keen to add extra attacking quality to his attacking ranks, and has earmarked Solomon, who can provide competition to Crysencio Summerville for the starting role.

A move to the Premier League would be perfect for Solomon

Before moving to Spain, the Spurs attacker suggested that he wanted to stay in England and could be tempted to return to the Premier League if an offer were to be made.

Known for his directness, pace, and dribbling skills, Solomon can provide a much-needed spark to the West Ham side, which has looked blunt and one-dimensional in attack.

Premier League rivals Leeds could reportedly make an offer to take him on loan to Elland Road, given the success he had with them.