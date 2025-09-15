Leeds United are reportedly plotting the addition of a wide attacker during the upcoming January transfer window.

The Whites suffered defeat in the capital for the ninth straight time on Saturday afternoon after conceding late on in comical fashion at Fulham.

After four matches of the new Premier League campaign, the Championship winners are sitting 16th in the top-flight rankings.

Worryingly, Daniel Farke's men have only been able to find the net on one occasion across their first quartet of league contests.

Following their loss at Craven Cottage, Leeds are on the road once again this weekend, heading to the base of pointless Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Leeds targeting wide attacker in January?

According to Football Insider, Leeds United have devised their transfer strategy ahead of a crucial trading point in the New Year.

The report claims that the newly-promoted side will target the capture of a new wide attacker to bolster their offensive ranks.

It is understood that head coach Farke is unhappy with his side's output so far this term, with only Aston Villa (0) scoring fewer in the Premier League.

After the summer arrivals of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha, it is believed that the Yorkshire outfit are not prioritising the addition of another striker.

Following their trip to the Black Country on September 20, Leeds conclude their September schedule with the hosting of in-form Bournemouth.

Leeds missed targets over the summer

Leeds are being forced to continue their winger search in the winter after missing out on a pair of key targets before the start of the season.

It is said that the Whites were pushing hard for the captures of Harry Wilson and Manor Solomon from Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur respectively.

With his game time slightly limited at Craven Cottage so far this term, a January switch to Elland Road could be appealing to Welshman Wilson.