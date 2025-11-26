Man City injury, suspension news and return dates for Leeds United clash: Rodri, Mateo Kovacic latest

By Matt Law | 26 Nov 2025 09:53 , Last updated: 26 Nov 2025 23:15

Manchester City will be aiming to bounce back from successive defeats when they continue their Premier League campaign at home to Leeds United on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's side were beaten 2-1 by Newcastle United in the Premier League last weekend before going down 2-0 at home to Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Citizens are currently third in the Premier League table, seven points behind the leaders Arsenal.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Man City’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Leeds at the Etihad Stadium.

Status: Out

Type of issue: Thigh

Possible return date: December 2 (vs. Fulham)

Rodri has had several fitness issues during the opening months of the 2025-26 campaign, and the midfielder will again be absent against Leeds, but he could be back on the field at the start of December.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle/Heel

Possible return date: March 14 (vs. West Ham United)

Kovacic has only managed two substitute appearances for Man City this season after undoing Achilles surgery, and a heel problem will keep the Croatia international on the sidelines until at least the middle of March.

MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man City have no suspended players for this match.