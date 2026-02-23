Wolves transfer news: Newcastle United hold 'concrete interest' in defender ahead of likely Premier League relegation

By Darren Plant | 23 Feb 2026 12:00

Newcastle United have reportedly identified Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Hugo Bueno as a potential summer transfer target.

The Magpies are currently firmly focused on ensuring that they take advantage of their 6-1 first-leg lead against Qarabag FK in order to cruise through to the Champions League last 16 in Tuesday's second leg.

With Newcastle sitting down in 11th position in the Premier League table, Eddie Howe is under pressure to deliver on those fronts - as well as in the FA Cup - during the final three months of 2025-26.

However, the North-East outfit need to cast one eye to their business in the next transfer window, aware that clubs may target some of their star men.

Meanwhile, there is also a need to strengthen the depth of some areas of the squad which have been left exposed by injuries in recent weeks.

© Imago / Sportimage

Newcastle to target left-back signing?

According to Football Insider, Newcastle have already identified Bueno as a potential addition ahead of 2026-27.

The 23-year-old has made a total of 21 starts and six substitute appearances in all competitions this season, contributing one goal and one assist.

In recent weeks, the former Spain Under-21 international has arguably been one of Wolves' best players, but there remains uncertainty over whether he will stay at Molineux for their inevitable return to the Championship.

While Lewis Hall is Newcastle's first-choice left-back, Howe is reliant on centre-back Dan Burn providing cover for that position.

Therefore, extra competition for Hall would be welcomed, particularly from someone like Bueno who could also provide cover for the left-wing role.

© Imago / Sportimage

Why Wolves may reject all Bueno offers?

Having signed Bueno for the academy in 2019, Wolves have an obvious opportunity to make a substantial profit on the player that would provide a major boost to their position with the relevant financial regulations.

However, Wolves are short on players who are viewed as homegrown ahead of having to comply with EFL registration rules.

With Bueno ticking that box and being on a contract until 2028, it feels highly likely that he will stay at the club.

Bueno has made a total of 76 senior appearances for Wolves, as well as having a 30-game loan stint with Feyenoord to his name from 2024-25.