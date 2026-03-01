Sunderland lineup vs. Leeds: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Black Cats without six players

By Ben Knapton | 01 Mar 2026 12:09

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris should be working with an identical squad for Tuesday's Premier League showdown with Leeds United at Elland Road.

The Black Cats' winless run in the top flight stretched to four games on Saturday, when Eliezer Mayenda struck the opener against Bournemouth before an equalising Evanilson header in a 1-1 draw.

Le Bris at least suffered no fresh fitness concerns in that stalemate, but the visitors remain without Dennis Cirkin (thigh), Reinildo Mandava (knee), Romaine Mundle (thigh), Brian Brobbey (groin), Nordi Mukiele (calf) and Jocelin Ta Bi (ankle) for the trip to Yorkshire.

Sunderland's full-back options are therefore especially restricted, so Trai Hume will likely be forced to fill in at left-back again, while Lutsharel Geertruida occupies his favoured right-back slot.

Daniel Ballard and Omar Alderete are defensive stalwarts, as are Granit Xhaka, Noah Sadiki and Habib Diarra - the latter operating slightly further forward - in the middle of the park.

Le Bris can consider an unenforced change out wide, as the experienced Bertrand Traore and the newly-signed Nilson Angulo are both alternatives to Chemsdine Talbi at right-wing.

However, the latter should be retained in an unchanged attacking quartet also comprising Diarra, Enzo Le Fee and Mayenda, sure to start over Wilson Isidor after his strike on Saturday.

Sunderland possible starting lineup:

Roefs; Geertruida, Ballard, Alderete, Hume; Xhaka, Sadiki; Talbi, Diarra, Le Fee; Mayenda

