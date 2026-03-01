Preview: Leeds United vs Sunderland - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Knapton | 01 Mar 2026 11:40 , Last updated: 01 Mar 2026 12:15

Playing their second of three straight home fixtures, a Daniel Farke-less Leeds United clash with Sunderland in a battle of the newly-promoted Premier League clubs on Tuesday night.

Tempers boiled over for the Whites boss after Saturday's 1-0 loss to Manchester City, which came several hours after the Black Cats were held to a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth.

Match preview

Having stolen points off of Chelsea and Aston Villa in the weeks leading up to Man City's visit, Leeds were tipped by several to put a dent in the Sky Blues' Premier League title charge, especially with star striker Erling Haaland absent through injury.

However, Antoine Semenyo filled the Scandinavian's boots expertly for the visitors, tapping home the only goal in a 1-0 victory for Pep Guardiola's men at Elland Road, where Farke could not hide his fury at the officials post-match.

The 49-year-old was given a straight red card by referee Peter Bankes for his remonstrations - which his assistant Eddie Riemer explained was due to frustrations over perceived time-wasting from Man City - thus incurring a touchline ban for the visit of Sunderland.

While the Whites' four-match unbeaten streak came to an end in agonising fashion at the weekend, they still hold a comfortable six-point lead over West Ham United in the relegation zone, such has been their extraordinary revival since the cold temperatures set in.

Leeds' defeat to Man City on Saturday represented just their third loss from 16 games in all competitions since the beginning of December, although they have now conceded at least one goal in 10 of their last 11 matches, only shutting out Fulham in that sequence.

A staggering 24 points separated first-placed Leeds and fourth-placed Sunderland in the end-of-season Championship rankings last term, but the Black Cats head to Elland Road boasting a six-point advantage over their hosts in the Premier League standings.

Regis Le Bris's crop could have extended their lead over the Whites to eight points on Saturday lunchtime, when Eliezer Mayenda was in the right place at the right time to break the deadlock against Bournemouth, but Evanilson's header stole a point back for the Cherries.

Sunderland at least snapped a three-game Premier League losing sequence at the Vitality Stadium, but a fourth consecutive match without success has further harmed their fleeting European aspirations, even if they are still closer to the top four than the drop zone points-wise.

The away picture also tells a terrible story for the Black Cats, who have failed to win any of their last nine Premier League games on rival territory, losing five and drawing four since October's shock beating of Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Le Bris's men also had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Leeds at the Stadium of Light in December, extending their winless sequence against the Whites to four matches since a 1-0 success in December 2023, when Jobe Bellingham bagged the only goal of the game.

Leeds United Premier League form:

D

L

W

D

D

L

Leeds United form (all competitions):

L

W

D

W

D

L

Sunderland Premier League form:

L

W

L

L

L

D

Sunderland form (all competitions):

W

L

L

W

L

D

Team News

Leeds are spoiled for choice on the selection front at present, as the Whites' only injury absentee is Noah Okafor, who will be out for a couple more weeks with the hamstring problem he picked up in the FA Cup.

The hosts gave Man City an excellent run for their money on Saturday, so the suspended Farke could very well stick with the same starting lineup, so long as none of his players are carrying unsustainable levels of fatigue.

Lukas Nmecha is an alternative to Dominic Calvert-Lewin should Farke feel the need to spare the injury-plagued striker, though, while Ao Tanaka and Sean Longstaff could threaten Ilia Gruev's spot after the Bulgarian's underwhelming display last time out.

It is also as you were for Sunderland on the fitness front, as Le Bris reported no fresh concerns from Saturday's draw with Bournemouth, but no stricken players should return just yet either.

The visitors will therefore cope without Dennis Cirkin (thigh), Reinildo Mandava (knee), Romaine Mundle (thigh), Brian Brobbey (groin), Nordi Mukiele (calf) and Jocelin Ta Bi (ankle), restricting their wide options in particular.

Captain Trai Hume will likely be forced to fill in at left-back once again, although Bertrand Traore and Nilson Angulo could both threaten Chemsdine Talbi's place in attack.

Leeds United possible starting lineup:

Darlow; Justin, Rodon, Struijk; Bogle, Stach, Gruev, Ampadu, Gudmundsson; Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin

Sunderland possible starting lineup:

Roefs; Geertruida, Ballard, Alderete, Hume; Xhaka, Sadiki; Talbi, Diarra, Le Fee; Mayenda

We say: Leeds United 2-1 Sunderland

Three of the last four head-to-heads between Leeds and Sunderland have finished level, and in ordinary circumstances, another stalemate would be a realistic outcome.

However, the Black Cats' squad depth is being tested at present, and their away form has been their undoing all season, so we have faith in Leeds to get back on the winning trail and boost their survival bid further.

