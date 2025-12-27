Sunderland vs. Leeds United: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By Lewis Nolan | 27 Dec 2025 03:28

Sunderland and Leeds United will clash in the Premier League on Sunday at the Stadium of Light in each team's first match since Christmas.

The hosts are currently seventh with 27 points and could move as high as fourth with victory, while the visitors are 16th with 19 points, six more than 18th-placed West Ham United.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 91

Sunderland wins: 33

Draws: 18

Leeds United wins: 40

Sunday's meeting will be the 92nd contest between the two, and a win for Sunderland would draw them closer to Leeds United's 40 victories in this fixture, with the hosts having won 33 clashes so far.

The most recent encounter between the two sides came in February 2025 in England's second tier, a match in which Leeds emerged as 2-1 victors.

In fact, the Whites are unbeaten in three games against Sunderland, and they have only been defeated in one of their last six games against their opponents, getting the upper hand twice in that time.

The most recent Premier League contest is a distant memory, with Leeds winning 2-1 away form home in December 2002.

Winning against Sunderland in the Premier League is a common occurrence for the Peacocks considering they have triumphed in eight of their 10 meetings with the Black Cats since the formation of the division.

However, it should be noted that Sunderland had a strong record against Leeds in the early beginnings of this fixture, claiming victory in five of the sides' first eight matches against each other while suffering just one defeat.

The very first game ended in a stalemate in August 1924, with shaking hands on a 1-1 draw in the old First Division.

The Black Cats also dominate when it comes to top scorers, with four of the five highest scorers in the this contest having played for the northerners.

Bobby Gurney leads the way among those five players with nine goals for Sunderland, while second-placed Raich Carter netted six times against Leeds.

Previous meetings

Feb 17, 2025: Leeds United 2-1 Sunderland (Championship)

Oct 04, 2024: Sunderland 2-2 Leeds United (Championship)

Apr 09, 2024: Leeds United 0-0 Sunderland (Championship)

Dec 12, 2023: Sunderland 1-0 Leeds United (Championship)

Apr 07, 2018: Leeds United 1-1 Sunderland (Championship)

Aug 19, 2017: Sunderland 0-2 Leeds United (Championship)

Jan 04, 2015: Sunderland 1-0 Leeds United (FA Cup)

Dec 26, 2006: Sunderland 2-0 Leeds United (Championship)

Sep 13, 2006: Leeds United 0-3 Sunderland (Championship)

Dec 26, 2004: Sunderland 2-3 Leeds United (Championship)

Sep 24, 2004: Leeds United 0-1 Sunderland (Championship)

Dec 26, 2002: Sunderland 1-2 Leeds United (Premier League)

Aug 28, 2002: Leeds United 0-1 Sunderland (Premier League)

Apr 07, 2002: Leeds United 2-0 Sunderland (Premier League)

Nov 18, 2001: Sunderland 2-0 Leeds United (Premier League)

Mar 31, 2001: Sunderland 0-2 Leeds United (Premier League)

Dec 16, 2000: Leeds United 2-0 Sunderland (Premier League)

Jan 23, 2000: Sunderland 1-2 Leeds United (Premier League)

Aug 21, 1999: Leeds United 2-1 Sunderland (Premier League)

Feb 22, 1997: Sunderland 0-1 Leeds United (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Nov 02, 1996: Leeds United 3-0 Sunderland (Premier League)

