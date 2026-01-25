Transfer news and rumours today: Fulham submit striker bid, Adama Traore 'U-turn', Lucas Paqueta latest

By Ben Knapton | 25 Jan 2026 10:00

Fulham have reportedly ramped up their efforts to sign long-term target Ricardo Pepi by submitting a bid for the PSV Eindhoven striker.

Earlier this month, it was claimed that the Cottagers were still interested in a deal for the USA international, despite the player recently sustaining a broken arm.

Marco Silva is still working without Rodrigo Muniz due to his thigh injury, meaning that an ageing Raul Jimenez is currently Fulham's only senior option up front.

According to Standard Sport, the London club have now lodged an offer for Pepi, but it is not known whether PSV have accepted or rejected Fulham's proposal.

The 23-year-old remains under contract with the Eindhoven giants until 2030, meaning that PSV are well-placed to demand a significant profit on the £9.5m they paid Augsburg for Pepi's services in 2023.

The American has registered 37 goals and eight assists in 90 games for the Dutch giants since, including 11 strikes and two helpers from 22 matches in the 2025-26 season.

Adama Traore 'stalling' on West Ham move

© Imago

Fulham would free up a space in their attacking ranks for Pepi by offloading Adama Traore to West Ham United, who were said to have agreed a deal for the former Wolverhampton Wanderers winger.

Hammers boss Nuno Espirito Santo enjoyed a fruitful relationship with Traore at Molineux and is keen to reunite with the Spaniard at the London Stadium, but a move is now in jeopardy.

According to talkSPORT, Traore is now stalling over a switch to the Irons, having 'U-turned' on his stance after agreeing terms with the capital outfit.

The 30-year-old - who will become a free agent this summer as things stand - is alleged to be 'dragging his heels', and there is now uncertainty over whether a deal can be rekindled.

Traore joined Fulham on a free transfer from Wolves in 2023, but the attacker has failed to recapture the form that made him a hit under Santo at Molineux, registering four goals and 13 assists in 79 matches.

Traore has played a mere 262 minutes in the Premier League this season, making just one start and appearing in a further 14 matches as a substitute.

West Ham transfer news: Nuno Espirito Santo makes Lucas Paqueta claim

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Traore's U-turn could be one half of a double attacking blow for West Ham this month, as chief playmaker Lucas Paqueta is still believed to be pushing for an exit to Flamengo before the January window shuts.

The 28-year-old was left out of the Irons' squad for their 3-1 win over Sunderland on Saturday, having previously sat out the 2-1 success over Tottenham Hotspur with an apparent back issue.

However, Santo has now all but confirmed that Paqueta's absence was transfer-related, and he urged both the player's camp and the powers-that-be to find a swift solution to the situation.

"What I hope is the situation to be solved as soon as possible," Santo told reporters on Saturday. “Every part involved has to be solved and to be clear, so we have a direction to move forward."

Sky Sports News claims that Flamengo have submitted a £40m proposal for Paqueta - comprising a £35m fee and £5m in add-ons - but West Ham are likely to demand more for the former Lyon man.

Paqueta has scored four goals in 18 Premier League games this season, and he is now in the last 18 months of his contract with West Ham.

Sunderland 'make contact' over deal for Bundesliga goalkeeper

© Imago / Eibner

West Ham did not need Paqueta to put three past Sunderland on Saturday lunchtime, when goalkeeper Robin Roefs was virtually helpless in the Black Cats' goal.

The Dutchman has nevertheless made himself a fan favourite at the Stadium of Light since his summer move, though, swiftly demoting the previously highly-rated Anthony Patterson to number two status.

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris is apparently open to letting Patterson leave this month, as Florian Plettenberg claims that contact has been made with Borussia Monchengladbach for Jonas Omlin.

The 32-year-old Swiss goalkeeper has failed to make a single Bundesliga appearance this season, playing second fiddle to the younger Moritz Nicolas for the entirety of the 2025-26 campaign.

Omlin would also be backup to Roefs at Sunderland, who are now discussing a deal with Monchengladbach but are yet to reach an agreement with the German side.

Omlin previously represented Montpellier HSC in Ligue 1 before joining Monchengladbach for £7.8m in 2023, and the 6ft 3in shot-stopper is out of contract at the end of next season.