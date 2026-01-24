West Ham 3-1 Sunderland: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Jarrod Bowen sets club record in long-awaited home league win

By Ben Sully | 24 Jan 2026 14:32 , Last updated: 25 Jan 2026 09:57

West Ham United boosted their Premier League survival hopes with a precious 3-1 home victory against Sunderland.

The Hammers came into the contest on the back of a dramatic away win over Tottenham Hotspur, but their hopes of another win would have been tempered by the fact that they had not won a Premier League home game since November 8.

With their poor home record in mind, the West Ham faithful would have been surprised as anyone with the dominance that their team enjoyed in a free-scoring first-half showing against the Black Cats.

Jarrod Bowen provided the assist for Crysencio Summerville's opener and then netted from the penalty spot after Trai Hume was penalised for a clumsy challenge, giving the England international the outright record for the highest number of goal involvements of any West Ham player in Premier League history (103).

The first half got even better for the home supporters when Matheus Fernandes conjured up a fierce strike from distance that effectively sealed all three points before the referee had even blown the half-time whistle.

Sunderland forward Brian Brobbey was able to pull a goal back in the second half, but his header ultimately proved to be a mere consolation, as the hosts saw out the remainder of the contest to claim just their third home league win of the season, moving them to within two points of safety ahead of the rest of the weekend's action.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

It was not long ago when Nuno Espirito Santo appeared to be on the verge of being sacked for the second time this season.

However, the West Ham boss have now won three competitive matches on the bounce, including two league contests, giving them renewed belief in their survival fight when all hope seemed to be lost following the 2-1 defeat against Nottingham Forest earlier this month.

The only real disappointment for West Ham was the fact that they missed out on their first Premier League clean sheet since August.

As for the visitors, Regis Le Bris will be concerned that his team have now conceded three goals in back-to-back away league defeats.

Le Bris's charges remain in ninth spot for the time being and are still in contention for European football, but a return of one win from their last seven top-flight outings suggests that they are heading to a mid-table finish in their first season back in the big time.

WEST HAM VS. SUNDERLAND HIGHLIGHTS

Summerville goal vs. Sunderland (14th min, West Ham 1-0 Sunderland)

Crysencio Summerville thumps in the opener for West Ham inside 15 minutes ?



— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 24, 2026

Summerville puts the hosts in front. Bowen drives towards the byline before standing a cross up for Summerville to rise high and power a header past the helpless Robin Roefs.

Bowen goal vs. Sunderland (14th min, West Ham 2-0 Sunderland)

Jarrod Bowen doubles West Ham's advantage from 12 yards ?



— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 24, 2026

Penalty to West Ham. Oliver Scarles moves into the box and goes down following contact with Hume's left leg. Bowen places the ball, steadies himself and drives a low shot into Roefs' bottom left corner to consolidate the home side's advantage.

Fernandes goal vs. Sunderland (43rd min, West Ham 3-0 Sunderland)

That is outstanding ?



Mateus Fernandes fires home West Ham's third goal before half-time ?



— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 24, 2026

Fernandes completes West Ham's dominant first-half display with a stunning strike from distance. The midfielder collects a loose ball from Taty Castellanos's blocked shot and rifles a fierce strike that proves too strong for Roefs's right hand.

Brobbey goal vs. West Ham (66th min, West Ham 3-1 Sunderland)

Brian Brobbey pulls one back for Sunderland ?



West Ham lead 3-1 with 25 minutes left on the clock... ?



— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 24, 2026

Game on? Habib Diarra plays the ball down the line for Nordi Mukiele to race after and then deliver a first-time cross for Brobbey steer his header out of Alphonse Areola's reach.

MAN OF THE MATCH - JARROD BOWEN

There were a number of impressive performers in the West Ham side, including Fernandes and Summerville.

But the captain Bowen takes the crown as our game's Man of the Match, producing an inch-perfect delivery for West Ham's first goal and a composed penalty to double his team's advantage.

Bowen proved that he remains West Ham's best attacking outlet and will need to produce similar strong performances if his team are to stay in the top flight.

WEST HAM VS. SUNDERLAND MATCH STATS

Possession: West Ham 47%-53% Sunderland

Shots: West Ham 13-7 Sunderland

Shots on target: West Ham 5-2 Sunderland

Corners: West Ham 3-3 Sunderland

Fouls: West Ham 9-16 Sunderland

BEST STATS

Jarrod Bowen now has the outright most Premier League goal involvements for @WestHam ?



? Jarrod Bowen - 103 (63 goals, 40 assists)

? Michael Antonio - 101 (68 goals, 33 assists)



— Premier League (@premierleague) January 24, 2026

Jarrod Bowen's first half by numbers vs. Sunderland:



23 touches

6 duels won

3 touches in opp. box

1/2 shots on target

1 chance created

1 assist

#WHUSUN pic.twitter.com/QCG6iJ5FeW — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) January 24, 2026

West Ham concede in an 18th consecutive Premier League match under Nuno Espírito Santo.



Only two managers have gone longer from the start of their career with a club before:



◎ 21 - Paul Lambert (Norwich 11/12)

◎ 21 - Ruud van Nistelrooy (Leicester 24/25)



Leaky. ? pic.twitter.com/KlxHsx7dOv — Squawka Dugout (@SquawkaDugout) January 24, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

After claiming back-to-back league wins, the Hammers will be looking for another positive result when they travel to Stamford Bridge for next Saturday's meeting with London rivals Chelsea.

Sunderland, meanwhile, will try to get back to winning ways in their next outing against Burnley at the Stadium of Light.