Fulham lineup vs. West Ham United: Predicted XI for Premier League clash amid Harry Wilson uncerainty

For a second consecutive match, an injury sustained in the previous outing could force Marco Silva to tweak his starting lineup as Fulham welcome West Ham United to Craven Cottage for Wednesday’s London derby.

After Kevin was forced off in the win at Sunderland the week prior, Harry Wilson was withdrawn during Sunday’s 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur with an ankle issue, and Silva admitted in his press conference that the club will assess the Welsh international over the coming days before making a final decision.

With uncertainty surrounding Wilson’s availability, Samuel Chukwueze could be handed a start on the right wing, while January signing Oscar Bobb is expected to retain his place on the opposite flank following his full debut last time out.

Emile Smith Rowe should once again occupy the number 10 role, providing support just behind Raul Jimenez, who is set to lead the line, with Rodrigo Muniz likely to continue as an impact option from the bench, as he has done in recent league outings since returning from injury.

Sasa Lukic, who could make his comeback from a hamstring issue in this encounter, is expected at best to be named among the substitutes, so Sander Berge should once again assume his role in holding midfield.

Forming the second part of the double pivot - at least on paper - Alex Iwobi, who has now scored in back-to-back matches following his audacious strike against Tottenham, will look to provide further attacking thrust from deeper areas.

Absent last time out due to illness, Joachim Andersen is expected to return to the heart of defence, likely partnering Calvin Bassey, which could see Issa Diop drop out of the starting XI.

Kenny Tete should continue at right-back, with Ryan Sessegnon operating on the opposite flank once again, while Bernd Leno - Fulham’s only ever-present in the Premier League this season - is almost certain to keep his place between the sticks.



