Chelsea vs. Aston Villa: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By Carter White | 03 Mar 2026 00:32 , Last updated: 03 Mar 2026 00:32

With both sides suffering defeat in their previous league outing, Wednesday's clash between Aston Villa and Chelsea at Villa Park will undoubtedly have large ramifications on this season's race for UEFA Champions League qualification.

After winning only one of their previous five league matches, Unai Emery's side have gone from title chasing to being in a top five scrap and dropped to fourth place in the Premier League table after losing 2-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday night.

If they are to avoid dropping out of the Champions League places altogether, the Villains will have to rediscover their formidable home form, having won only one of their previous four league matches at Villa Park.

Although Liam Rosenior has done a great job of steadying the Chelsea ship following the dismal run of form that led to Enzo Maresca's sacking in January, the Blues could find themselves six points behind fifth place Liverpool if they were to lose on Wednesday evening.

The Blues' 2-1 loss against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon made it three league matches without a win for the west London side, who face an incredibly tough run of fixtures before the season finishes.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 169

Chelsea wins: 70

Draws: 37

Aston Villa wins: 62

Rather unsurprisingly, Premier League giants Chelsea have the better of the past meetings with Aston Villa, winning 70 of the 169 matches between the two sides.

The Villans are no whipping boys in this fixture, though, winning on 62 occasions over the years, whilst the spoils have been shared 37 times.

Across 61 Premier League encounters, the West London side have dominated, securing 30 wins to Villa's 17, with 14 of those matches ending in stalemates.

In front of 30,000 supporters in the Second City, Villa and Chelsea played out an uninspiring goalless draw during their first-ever meeting in December 1907, when both sides were fighting for the top-tier title.

The Birmingham-based club enjoyed an eight-game unbeaten run against the Blues between 1907 and October 1913, when goals from Harold Halse and Henry Ford secured the West Londoners' maiden victory in this fixture.

Chelsea are able to boast the largest margin of victory in matches between the two sides, with the Blues' 2012-13 crop smashing Villa 8-0 at Stamford Bridge two days before Christmas in 2012.

That battering in the capital equalled Chelsea's biggest-ever league win, with the Blues also beating Wigan Athletic by the same scoreline in May 2010.

In December 2024, Chelsea eased to a 3-0 victory over Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge, where Cole Palmer was amongst the scorers, but Villa got their revenge two months later as Marco Asensio netted a brace to help Unai Emery's side come from behind and win 2-1 on home soil.

Last 20 meetings

Dec 27, 2025: Chelsea 1-2 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Feb 22, 2025: Aston Villa 2-1 Chelsea (Premier League)

Dec 1, 2024: Chelsea 3-0 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Apr 27, 2024: Aston Villa 2-2 Chelsea (Premier League)

Feb 07, 2024: Aston Villa 1-3 Chelsea (FA Cup)

Jan 26, 2024: Chelsea 0-0 Aston Villa (FA Cup)

Sep 24, 2023: Chelsea 0-1 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Apr 01, 2023: Chelsea 0-2 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Oct 16, 2022: Aston Villa 0-2 Chelsea (Premier League)

Dec 26, 2021: Aston Villa 1-3 Chelsea (Premier League)

Sep 22, 2021: Chelsea 1-1 Aston Villa (EFL Cup)

Sep 11, 2021: Chelsea 3-0 Aston Villa (Premier League)

May 23, 2021: Aston Villa 2-1 Chelsea (Premier League)

Dec 28, 2020: Chelsea 1-1 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Jun 21, 2020: Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea (Premier League)

Dec 04, 2019: Chelsea 2-1 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Apr 02, 2016: Aston Villa 0-4 Chelsea (Premier League)

Oct 17, 2015: Chelsea 2-0 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Feb 07, 2015: Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea (Premier League)

Sep 27, 2014: Chelsea 3-0 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Dec 27, 2025: Chelsea 1-2 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Feb 22, 2025: Aston Villa 2-1 Chelsea (Premier League)

Dec 1, 2024: Chelsea 3-0 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Apr 27, 2024: Aston Villa 2-2 Chelsea (Premier League)

Sep 24, 2023: Chelsea 0-1 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Apr 01, 2023: Chelsea 0-2 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Oct 16, 2022: Aston Villa 0-2 Chelsea (Premier League)

Dec 26, 2021: Aston Villa 1-3 Chelsea (Premier League)

Sep 11, 2021: Chelsea 3-0 Aston Villa (Premier League)

May 23, 2021: Aston Villa 2-1 Chelsea (Premier League)