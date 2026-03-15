Leeds set unique Premier League record in Crystal Palace draw as Ethan Ampadu highlights "one thing"

By Ben Knapton | 15 Mar 2026 16:39

Ten-man Leeds United set a new Premier League record in their gritty goalless draw with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

Daniel Farke's men travelled to the English capital bidding to snap a four-match winless run in the top flight, having failed to take maximum points against Chelsea, Sunderland, Manchester City and Aston Villa.

The Whites had also gone scoreless against both the Black Cats and the Sky Blues at Elland Road, and their attacking woes continued at the home of the FA Cup holders.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin missed a golden chance to put the visitors ahead, scuffing a penalty wide in first-half injury time, shortly before Gabriel Gudmundsson took the walk of shame.

The Swedish left-back was dismissed for two bookable offences just before the break, a sending-off that led to a comical reaction from one Crystal Palace player.

Leeds vs. Crystal Palace: 10-man Whites avoid conceding single shot on target

© Iconsport / Paul Terry / Sportimage

However, Oliver Glasner's men could not capitalise on their numerical advantage in the second half, as Farke's side snapped a two-game league losing run and left with a creditable point.

In doing so, Leeds did something that had never been done in the Premier League before, becoming the first team on record to have a player sent off in the first half but not concede a single shot on target in a match.

Crystal Palace huffed and puffed throughout the 90 minutes, boasting 67% of the ball and firing 12 shots in total, but not a single one of those tested Leeds goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

Five of the Eagles' attempts missed the mark, while seven were blocked, as Leeds created Premier League history and picked up another precious point in their bid to beat the drop.

The 15th-placed Whites are now three points clear of Tottenham Hotspur, Nottingham Forest and West Ham United in the Premier League table, although they will be leapfrogged by Spurs if the Lilywhites can shock Liverpool.

Leeds' Ethan Ampadu reacts to missed Dominic Calvert-Lewin penalty

Dominic Calvert-Lewin misses from the spot! ❌ pic.twitter.com/9Mbt9n6doC — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 15, 2026

Leeds lynchpin Ethan Ampadu spoke to Sky Sports News in the wake of Sunday's stalemate, and the former Chelsea man was asked about Calvert-Lewin fluffing his lines from the spot.

"We can take some frustrations but we always back Dom," Ampadu replied. "He has won points for us this season and I'm sure he will in the remaining games. There were times where we could have been more clinical and nicked three points in a difficult game."

The Wales international also highlighted the "one thing" that can always be said about him and his teammates, adding: "A good point. Away form home it's never easy and the conditions made it difficult for both teams.

"Going down to 10 men was difficult, but one thing you can say about anyone in a Leeds shirt is that they fight until the end and stick together. A good point in the end."

Leeds now prepare to welcome Brentford to Elland Road next Saturday evening, although Gudmundsson will be suspended for that encounter.