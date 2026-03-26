Harry Maguire's true feelings on Ruben Amorim revealed after Portuguese's difficult spell at Man United

By Matt Law | 26 Mar 2026 09:42 , Last updated: 26 Mar 2026 09:45

Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire has backed Ruben Amorim to go on and enjoy a successful managerial career after his disappointing spell at Old Trafford.

Amorim was in charge of Man United between November 2024 and January 2026, and he guided the Red Devils to last season's Europa League final.

However, a disastrous 2024-25 Premier League campaign saw the 20-time English champions finish down in 15th spot in the table, losing 18 of their 38 matches.

Amorim boasted a record of just 24 wins from his 63 games in charge of Man United, drawing 18 and suffering 21 defeats in the process, giving him a win rate of just over 38%.

The Portuguese was sacked as head coach earlier this year following the breakdown in his relationship with senior figures at Old Trafford.

© Imago / Sportimage

Amorim had a difficult spell in charge of Man United

Michael Carrick has since taken charge, at least until the end of the season, and the club's former midfielder has guided the team up the Premier League table and into third.

Man United are now in pole position to secure a return to the Champions League for the 2026-27 campaign, which could be enough to see Carrick secure the job on a long-term basis.

Amorim is yet to return to work, but Maguire was full of praise for his former manager when questioned while on international duty with England.

"I don't really have much bad to say about Ruben," Maguire told reporters. "I really like Ruben, I think he's got great ideas. The ideas just didn't work at Manchester United.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images, Sportimage

Maguire backs Amorim to have a successful managerial career

"I do believe he'll go on and have an amazing career and his next club he'll probably go and win many, many football matches.

"It just didn't click or work and I think us as players have got to take a lot of responsibility for that as well. But I think he has led the club in a direction - and I do think he deserves a lot of credit for that - where he's built a good, solid squad."

Man United will not be back in action until April 13 at home to Leeds United due to their absence from Europe and also the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

A decision on Carrick's future is yet to be made, but the 44-year-old is currently regarded as the favourite to be appointed the club's head coach on a permanent basis.