Man Utd transfer news: Marcus Rashford ‘plan’ becomes clear as Barcelona receive fresh boost

By Oliver Thomas | 27 Apr 2026 15:54 , Last updated: 27 Apr 2026 15:56

Barcelona have received a fresh boost in their pursuit of Marcus Rashford on a permeant deal this summer.

The 28-year-old attacker has spent the 2025-26 campaign on loan at Camp Nou and has featured regularly for Hansi Flick’s side who are on the verge of winning the La Liga title.

Only Eric Garcia and Gerard Martin (47 each) have played more games for Barcelona across all competitions this season than Rashford (45), who has contributed with 13 goals and 13 assists.

Rashford’s move to Barcelona in July last year came about following a breakdown in his relationship with former Man United boss Ruben Amorim, which initially led to a loan spell at Aston Villa during the second half of last season.

The England international, who is hoping to represent his country at the 2026 World Cup, is available to feature in Barcelona’s final five La Liga games this season, but his future beyond the current campaign remains uncertain.

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Rashford only wants Barcelona and has no plans to play for Man Utd again

Man United’s interim head coach Michael Carrick recently refused to rule out the possibility of Rashford returning to Old Trafford, insisting that a final decision over his future is yet to have been made by the club.

Reports earlier this month claimed that Rashford would be willing to discuss a return to Man United this summer, should Barcelona decide against signing him on a permanent basis.

However, it has since been suggested that Rashford is one of 13 players the Red Devils are prepared to sell this summer, as the club prioritises a significant clear-out to streamline the wage bill and comply with financial rules.

According to Mundo Deportivo, via the Daily Mail, Rashford has no plans to represent Man United again and only has his eyes set on a future with Barcelona.

Rashford - under contract at Old Trafford until June 2028 - is even said to be prepared to take a ‘significant’ wage cut to force through a permanent transfer to the La Liga champions-elect.

© Imago / Revierfoto

Rashford willing to take wage cut to join Barcelona permanently

In July 2023, Rashford signed a five-year contract at Man United worth £325,000-a-week; he accepted a small wage reduction to join Barca on loan last summer and is prepared to earn even less to re-join them permanently ahead of next season.

Rashford’s willingness to join Barcelona with a reduced salary comes as a boost for the Catalan giants, who have struggled financially for several years and continue to run on a tight ship.

When signing Rashford on a season-long loan deal, Barcelona reached an agreement with Man United to include €30m (£26m) option to sign the attacker permanently in the summer.

It is now understood that Barca are keen to negotiate a lower fee, but the Red Devils have no intention to budge on their original price.

If Barcelona fail to agree a permanent deal to sign Rashford, then that could open the door for rival clubs across Europe to enter the race, including Tottenham Hotspur.