Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Crystal Palace: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Matthew Cooper | 29 Apr 2026 11:57

Crystal Palace will be looking to gain the advantage when they face Shakhtar Donetsk in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League semi-final clash on Thursday.

Palace are looking to reach their first-ever European final, while Shakhtar are hoping to win a European trophy for the first time since 2009.

Here, Sports Mole details how to watch the contest.

What time does Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Crystal Palace kick off?

The match will kick off at 8:00pm on Thursday evening in the UK.

Where is Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Crystal Palace being played?

The match is being played at the Henryk Reyman Municipal Stadium in Poland, with Shakhtar unable to play in Ukraine due to the ongoing war with Russia.

Shakhtar have won five of their 19 games against English clubs, including none of their last five meetings, while Palace's only game against a Ukrainian club was a 2-0 win over Dynamo Kiev earlier this season.

How to watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Crystal Palace in the UK

TV channels

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Crystal Palace will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 in the UK.

Online streaming

There will also be the option to stream the match live in the UK via HBO Max if you have a TNT Sports subscription.

HBO Max with TNT Sports is also available via Amazon Prime Video.

Highlights

Highlights will be available to watch on the TNT Sports YouTube channel and the official channels of both clubs.

TNT Sports will also post clips of key moments on their social media channels while the game is being played.

What is at stake for Shakhtar Donetsk and Crystal Palace?

Shakhtar reached the semi-finals by finishing sixth in the league phase and beating Lech Pzonan and AZ Alkmaar in the knockouts.

Arda Turan's side head into Thursday's match off the back of a 3-1 win over FC Kudrivka in the Ukrainian Premier League.

Shakhtar are currently eight points clear at the top of the league with five games left to play and they are on the verge of winning a 16th league title.

Palace, meanwhile, reached the semi-finals by finishing 10th in the league phase and beating Zrinjski Mostar, AEK Larnaca and Fiorentina in the knockouts.

Manager Oliver Glasner is looking to end his time in charge of the club with another trophy, having already lifted the FA Cup and Community Shield in recent years at Palace.

If they go all the way, Palace will become the third English club to win the competition in five years.