Thursday's Conference League predictions including Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Crystal Palace

By Seye Omidiora | 30 Apr 2026 00:05

Today's Conference League predictions include Crystal Palace's trip to Poland to face Shakhtar Donetsk, while Rayo Vallecano welcome Strasbourg to Madrid.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Crystal Palace continue their maiden major European campaign on Thursday night when they travel to Krakow to face Shakhtar Donetsk in the first leg of their Conference League semi-final.

Whoever prevails from this two-legged contest will face either Rayo Vallecano or Strasbourg in the final in Leipzig on May 27.

We say: Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Crystal Palace

Shakhtar have not let their lack of a home advantage impact their season, and they possess the technical quality to dominate possession and carve out chances against a Crystal Palace outfit who may prioritise defensive solidity to keep the tie alive ahead of next week’s return fixture at Selhurst Park.

Considering that there is little to separate these two teams, we feel that a closely-contested encounter in Krakow will end all square.

> Click here to read our full preview for Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Crystal Palace, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Emilian Baldow

Strasbourg travel to Estadio de Vallecas to face Rayo Vallecano in the first leg of their Conference League semi-final on Thursday night.

The victors of this two-legged tie will lock horns with either Shakhtar Donetsk or Crystal Palace in the final in Leipzig on May 27.

We say: Rayo Vallecano 2-1 Strasbourg

Considering how vulnerable both teams have looked in defence in recent weeks, an entertaining, end-to-end contest could be in store on Thursday. However, we are backing Rayo Vallecano to spring a surprise on Strasbourg and take a slender advantage to France for next week’s second leg.

> Click here to read our full preview for Rayo Vallecano vs. Strasbourg, including team news and predicted lineups