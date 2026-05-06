When can PSG, Barcelona clinch the title? The key permutations for Europe’s top-five leagues this weekend

By Oliver Thomas | 06 May 2026 09:35 , Last updated: 06 May 2026 09:35

The 2025-26 season is edging closer to its conclusion and there is still plenty at stake for a plethora of teams across Europe.

From the hunt for top-flight silverware, to European qualification, to the desperate scrap for survival, every point collected carries immense weight for several sides at both ends of the table.

Indeed, the permutations are shifting with every goal, and here, Sports Mole takes a closer look at what could be decided across Europe’s top-five leagues this weekend.

This weekend’s Premier League permutations:

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Arne Slot’s side can qualify for the Champions League if they beat Chelsea at Anfield on Saturday lunchtime, but they also need sixth-placed Bournemouth to drop points away against Fulham.

The Reds, who lost 3-2 to rivals Man United last weekend, currently sit fourth in the Premier League table and six points above Bournemouth with three games remaining.

At the time of writing, Unai Emery’s side are focused on overturning a one-goal deficit in their Europa League semi-final with Nottingham Forest, but if they beat relegated Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday, and Bournemouth fail to beat Fulham, then they will qualify for the Champions League.

Villa, who have lost their last two top-flight matches to Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur, currently sit fifth in the table and six points ahead of Bournemouth.

After ending a miserable four-game losing run with a 3-1 victory over Brighton last weekend, the Magpies can mathematically avoid relegation from the Premier League if they claim at least a point against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Sunday.

Eddie Howe’s side, sitting 13th and nine points above the bottom three, can still avoid the drop even if they lose to Forest, but only if 18th-placed West Ham United fail to beat leaders Arsenal.

Conference League glory is the priority for Oliver Glasner’s side, but if they secure maximum points at home to Everton on Sunday, they will mathematically avoid relegation from the Premier League.

In fact, the Eagles merely need to match or better the result of West Ham against Arsenal to secure their top-flight status; they currently sit 15th in the table and seven points above the bottom three.

Almost a year on from securing automatic promotion from the Championship, the Whites will mathematically avoid relegation from the Premier League if they beat 17th-placed Tottenham in North London on Monday night.

Like Palace, Daniel Farke’s side could also survive if they match or better the result of West Ham against Arsenal; they currently sit 14th in the table and seven points clear of the bottom three.

This weekend’s La Liga permutations:

© Imago / Javier Borrego / ZUMA Press Wire

Hansi Flick’s side will be crowned La Liga champions for a third time in four seasons if they either win or draw in the El Clasico against bitter rivals Real Madrid at Camp Nou on Sunday night.

The Catalan giants, who are enjoying an impressive 10-game winning streak, sit pretty at the top of the table with 88 points after 34 games, 11 points clear of Real Madrid in second place.

Fresh from their Champions League semi-finals defeat to Arsenal, Diego Simeone’s side can secure their place in Europe’s premier club competition next season if they beat sixth-placed Celta Vigo at Estadio Metropolitano on Saturday.

Fourth-placed Los Colchoneros could also qualify if fifth-placed Real Betis, who sit 10 points adrift of Atletico with four games remaining, lose away against Real Sociedad.

Almost a year on from securing promotion from La Liga 2, Guillermo Almada’s side will become the first team to be relegated from this season’s Spanish top tier if they lose to at home to Getafe and Sevilla avoid defeat against Espanyol.

Real Oviedo sit rock bottom of La Liga and nine points adrift of Sevilla in 17th place.

This weekend’s Ligue 1 permutations:

© Imago / MIS

For the fifth season in a row and for the third time under head coach Luis Enrique, PSG will be crowned Ligue 1 champions if they best Brest at the Parc des Princes on Sunday, and second-placed Lens drop points against Nantes.

The French giants can also afford to draw with Brest and still win the title, but only if Lens lose to Nantes. PSG sit six points clear of Lens at the top of Ligue 1 with three games left to play.

Paulo Fonseca’s side will secure Champions League football for the first time since 2019-20 if they win away against Toulouse on Sunday.

Lyon currently sit third in the Ligue 1 table and four points behind Rennes in fifth spot with only two games remaining.

Nantes:

Nantes’ 13-year spell in the French top flight will come to an end if they fail to beat Lens away from home on Sunday.

Sitting 17th and five points adrift of safety, Vahid Halilhodzic’s side could also be relegated even if they win against Lens, but only if Auxerre in 16th pick up all three points against 15th-placed Nice.

This weekend’s Bundesliga permutations:

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

After failing to qualify for any European competition last season, RB Leipzig will secure their place in next season’s Champions League if they best St Pauli at home in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Ole Werner’s side, sitting third in the table and four points clear of fifth place, could also qualify even if they lose, but only if Bayer Leverkusen or Stuttgart lose against one another, and Hoffenheim suffer defeat to Werder Bremen.

Two years on from finishing eighth and qualifying for the Conference League, Heidenheim will be relegated from the Bundesliga if they lose away against Koln on Sunday, and either Wolfsburg or St Pauli avoid defeat to Bayern Munich and Leipzig respectively.

Heidenheim sit rock bottom of the Bundesliga, but only three points adrift of safety with two games left to play.

Rene Wagner knows that he will steer his Koln side to Bundesliga safety if they can avoid defeat against Heidenheim.

The Billy Goats sit 14th in the top-flight standings and six points clear of the bottom two heading into their remaining two fixtures.

Werder Bremen:

Daniel Thioune has lost seven of his 12 games in charge of Werder Bremen since his appointment in February, but his team can survive relegation if they claim at least a draw away against Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Die Werderaner are currently languishing in 15th place in the Bundesliga table, level on points with 14th-placed Koln and six points above the bottom two.

This weekend’s Serie A permutations:

© Imago

Cesc Fabregas’s side are guaranteed to finish in the top six of Serie A and qualify for Europe if they win away against Hellas Verona on Sunday.

Como currently occupy sixth position in the table, just three points behind fourth and seven points clear of Atalanta BC in seventh with three games left to play.

Cremonese were promoted to Serie A last season, but they could drop straight back down to the Italian second tier if they lose to at home to already-relegated Pisa and Lecce beat Juventus.

I Grigiorossi sit 18th in the table and four points adrift of 17th-placed Lecce heading into their final three matches of the season.