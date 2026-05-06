Bayern Munich transfer news: Bavarians plot stunning swoop for PSG star's wonderkid brother

By Axel Clody | 06 May 2026 08:59

Champions League semi-finalists Bayern Munich have reportedly rolled out the red carpet for one of European football's most exciting talents.

The Bavarian club will attempt to erase a one-goal deficit against Paris Saint-Germain at their home stadium on Wednesday. The second leg comes exactly eight days after the wild first-leg shootout. PSG winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored two of the Parisian giants' goals in that match.

Reports from the Georgian capital Tbilisi suggest that the 25-year-old superstar's younger brother represents a serious transfer target for the German champions. The older of the two siblings took Italian football by storm when he signed a lucrative contract with Napoli in 2022. He went on to earn rave reviews for his performances at the 2024 European Championship.

In January 2025, he made the move to Paris and helped Luis Enrique's side to Champions League glory. He was 23 when he made the switch to France. However, the Munich hierarchy would now like to land Khvicha's younger brother Tornike at a much earlier stage of his career.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Meeting with representatives and interest from across Europe

"Kvaratskhelia has flown to Munich, where a meeting with Bayern representatives awaits him. As part of the introduction, he will be shown the club's facilities", reported iMiaSanMia, citing La Gazzetta Georgia.

"The 16-year-old was included in the senior squad of Dinamo Tbilisi for the first time last Saturday. Other European clubs are also interested in his services", added Georgian and Italian sports sources.

Bayern were reportedly also interested in the older Kvaratskhelia brother before he committed to Napoli. They even invited him for a trial a few years ago, but ultimately decided not to formalise the agreement.

The Bavarian decision-makers are now doing everything they can to gain an edge in the race for Tornike. The youngster is already dealing with speculation that he could ultimately turn out to be a better footballer than his sibling.

Stop that Tornike Kvaratskhelia. pic.twitter.com/nN2mQm8vIi — Stop That Football (@stopthatfooty) March 16, 2026

Rules and the wait for a professional contract

The promising attacking player is a graduate of Inter Milan's academy on Georgian soil. He is currently part of the senior squad at Dinamo Tbilisi. Experts particularly value his pace and his outstanding work off the ball.

However, he is unable to sign any professional contract with Bayern until he turns 18. The reason for this is a UEFA rule which the Munich club has publicly objected to in the past. Everything will be resolved in due course. For now, the 16-year-old Tornike Kvaratskhelia is in huge demand and is currently staying in Germany.

The hosts, however, have plenty of hard work ahead of them on the pitch in addition to the negotiations. The Parisians lead 5-4 after the first leg, and just 90 minutes separate them from a place in the Budapest final.