Man United transfer news: Juventus look to gazump Red Devils and Real Madrid for 'new Kroos'

By Axel Clody | 06 May 2026 08:48

While Luciano Spalletti looks to seal qualification for next season's Champions League, Juventus are already working behind the scenes to bolster their squad ahead of the next transfer window. The man who has caught the Old Lady's eye is Stuttgart's Angelo Stiller.

According to Italian newspaper Tuttosport, Juventus want to steal a march on the competition to secure the German midfielder's signature. Dubbed the 'new Toni Kroos' by the local press, Stiller is also attracting interest from clubs such as Manchester United, Chelsea, and Real Madrid.

Because of this, the Bianconeri are planning to send a representative to Germany for the game against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday at the MHP Arena, in the penultimate round of the Bundesliga, not just to scout the No. 6 but also to open negotiations with the German club's hierarchy.

Stiller has a £30.6m release clause and has already given a positive signal regarding the idea of pursuing a new challenge abroad. With the 25-year-old expected to represent Germany at the World Cup, Juventus want to fast-track talks to avoid a possible price hike.

The market scenario Juventus face for Stiller

© Imago / Pressefoto Baumann

While the Blues are monitoring the German's situation, they are the most unlikely destination. Following the departure of Liam Rosenior, Chelsea are still searching for a new boss to define their playing style for the 2026-27 campaign, and the uncertainty surrounding that is a major obstacle when it comes to convincing Stiller to join the project.

In the case of Real Madrid, the lack of a successor to Kroos, who retired after the last European Championship, is a void that needs filling in the market. The German legend himself suggested signing his heir to Real Madrid, but there has yet to be any concrete progress on that front.

The club most likely to disrupt the Old Lady are the Red Devils, who are focused on strengthening their midfield following Casemiro's departure at the end of the season. Alongside the Stuttgart No. 6, Manchester United have also been monitoring Elliot Anderson from Notingham Forest and Brighton's Carlos Baleba.

With the Red Devils' attention split, the Old Lady are willing to push for Stiller as early as this month. To boost their financial firepower, Juventus need to secure a top-four finish in Serie A. With 65 points and three matches left to play in the league, the Italian boss's side are masters of their own destiny when it comes to playing in UEFA's flagship competition.

The Toni Kroos comparison

© Imago / Press Wire

A defensive midfielder by trade, the No. 6 is known for his quality on the ball and is responsible for linking defence and attack. It is no surprise that Stiller has come to be compared to Toni Kroos, although the Stuttgart man himself has tried to play down the pressure that such a label brings.

"Nobody can replace Toni Kroos. For me, he is the best German player of all time. Toni and I are similar in terms of playing style, and just like him, I try to put my stamp on the game with my strengths," he said in a recent interview.