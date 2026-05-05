Preview: Al Shabab vs Al-Nassr - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 05 May 2026 23:26

Cristiano Ronaldo could move significantly closer to his first Saudi Pro League title on Thursday, when his Al-Nassr side face hosts Al Shabab at SHG Arena.

The first-placed visitors' tally of 79 points means they head into the weekend's clash two points in front of second-placed Al Hilal with just three matchweeks remaining, while the home side are 13th with just 32 points.

Match preview

Al Shabab were beaten 5-1 by Al-Taawoun on Saturday, and perhaps the most concerning aspect of that performance was that they initially led 1-0.after taking a 24th-minute lead, only to trail 4-1 by the 53rd minute.

The hosts are nine points and three places ahead of final relegation spot, so they should not be fearful of demotion, but they are certain to end the campaign with considerably fewer points than the 60 they totalled in 2024-25.

Head coach Noureddine Zekri's side have only won one of their past six games in all competitions, and they have drawn four and lost one of their four most recent league fixtures.

The White Lions scored five times in those league matches, but they also conceded 10 goals, and they have kept just one clean sheet in 11 top-flight games.

Al Shabab have suffered two defeats in their past four league clashes at home, with the team only experiencing one victory at SHG Arena in that time.

© Imago / IMAGO / Ali Issa

Ronaldo jointed Al-Nassr from Manchester United in January 2023, but the club finished second in 2022-23, second in 2023-24 and third in 2024-25.

The visitors cannot win the title this weekend, but it is imperative that they maintain their lead over Al Hilal given they will host them on May 12 in what will likely be the decisive day in the race for first place.

When Al-Alami faced Al Shabab in the reverse fixture in January, they managed to emerge as 3-2 victors, and that was their seventh win in 10 meetings with their opponents.

Boss Jorge Jesus oversaw a 3-1 loss on Sunday against Al Qadsiah, with the result the first time the club failed to win in 17 top-flight outings.

Al-Nassr scored at least two goals in 12 of those matches, and they have also netted at least two goals in seven of their last nine away contests in the league, a period in which they claimed three points on eight occasions.

Al Shabab Saudi Pro League form:

D

W

D

D

D

L

Al Shabab form (all competitions):

D

D

W

L

D

L

Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League form:

W

W

W

W

W

L

Al-Nassr form (all competitions):

W

W

W

W

W

L

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Al Shabab's attack is likely to be spearheaded by Yannick Carrasco and Abderrazak Hamdallah, and they will need help from wide players Ali Al-Azaizeh and Josh Brownhill.

Ali Al Asmari and Yacine Adli could be used in a double pivot ahead of central defenders Ali Al-Bulayhi and Mohammed Al Shwirekh.

Ronaldo is certain to lead the line on Thursday for Al Nassr, but if he is to make a significant impact, he will need support from the likes of Sadio Mane and Kingsley Coman, though Mane is a slight doubt.

In the middle of the pitch, Marcelo Brozovic can be pencilled into the starting lineup, and he is likely to be stationed next to Abdullah Al-Khaibari.

Centre-back Mohamed Simakan is set to be given a 27th league start, and he will be asked to marshal the backline next to partner Abdulelah Al Amri.

Al Shabab possible starting lineup:

Grohe; Al-Thani, Al Shwirekh, Al-Bulayhi, Balobaid; Al-Azaizeh, Al Asmari, Adli, Brownhill; Hamdallah, Carrasco

Al-Nassr possible starting lineup:

Bento; Martinez, Alamri, Simakan, Boushal; Brozovic, Al-Khaibari; Mane, Felix, Coman; Ronaldo

We say: Al Shabab 1-2 Al-Nassr

The erratic form of the hosts makes it difficult to back anything other than an away victory, even despite the fact Al Nassr lost last time out.

However, the pressure of the title race entering its final weeks could make the match tense, and it would not be surprising if the visitors experienced significant difficulties.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.