Preview: Al Quadisiya vs Al-Nassr - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 01 May 2026 12:26 , Last updated: 01 May 2026 12:27

Fourth-placed Al Qadsiah will look to dent the title hopes of Saudi Pro League leaders Al Nassr when the two sides meet at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium on Sunday evening in one of the most anticipated fixtures of matchday 31.

The hosts arrive in the clash unbeaten at home this season, while Al Nassr travel to Al Khobar on the back of 20 consecutive matches without defeat and with the league title firmly in their sights.

Match preview

Brendan Rodgers’s side have been one of the Saudi Pro League’s most consistent outfits this season, sitting fourth in the table with 65 points from 19 wins, eight draws and three defeats - a record that has them well on course to securing a top-four finish for the second successive season.

Their attacking output has been equally impressive, with 71 goals scored and only 31 conceded, and that balance of creativity and defensive solidity has made Al Qadsiah a genuinely difficult side to break down throughout the campaign.

At the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium, Rodgers’s men have been particularly formidable, remaining unbeaten across 15 home fixtures with nine wins and six draws - a record that will give them genuine confidence ahead of Sunday’s blockbuster encounter.

Their most recent outing produced a commanding 4-0 victory over Al Riyadh, with three of those goals coming in the second half, and Julian Quinones and Abdullah Al-Salem both scoring twice to underline the attacking threat that Al Nassr will need to be wary of.

Over their last five league matches, Al Qadsiah have posted two wins, two draws and one defeat, and Rodgers will be determined to ensure that run takes a positive turn against the most daunting opposition they will face at home this season.

The head-to-head record between these sides offers the hosts genuine encouragement, with Al Qadsiah having won four of the last five meetings, including a 2-1 victory in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

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Al Nassr arrive at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium having lost just three league games all season, sitting top of the table with 79 points from 26 wins, one draw and three defeats.

The numbers are staggering across the board, with 81 goals scored - the highest in the division and only 21 conceded, the lowest, while an away record of 12 wins, one draw and two defeats highlights a side that carries a genuine threat regardless of the venue.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix have been the heartbeat of that attacking dominance, combining for 41 league goals this season, and the pair arrive in Al Khobar in the form of their lives.

Al Nassr have won five consecutive victories across all competitions, scoring 14 goals and conceding just one in the process.

That clinical edge was on full display in their most recent outing, as Al Nassr swept aside Al Ahli 2-0 at Al Awwal Park courtesy of goals from Ronaldo and Kingsley Coman.

Victory on Sunday would move Al Nassr closer to a first Saudi Pro League title since the 2018-19 season, and with the momentum of a 20-match unbeaten run behind them, Jorge Jesus’s side will be difficult to stop - even against a home side with an unbeaten record to protect.

Al Quadisiya Saudi Pro League form:

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Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League form:

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Al-Nassr form (all competitions):

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Team News

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Al Qadsiah come into the fixture with no injury concerns, giving Rodgers a full squad to select from ahead of Sunday’s top-four clash.

Jehad Thakri and Nacho are expected to form the central defensive partnership, with Koen Casteels continuing in goal behind the back line.

Musab Fahd Aljuwayr, Otavio and Nahitan Nandez are set to operate in midfield, with Quinones and Al-Salem expected to lead the attack once more after both finding the net twice against Al Riyadh last time out.

Al Nassr will be without Raghed Najjar, who is sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury, while Sami Al-Najei remains a doubt and faces a late fitness assessment ahead of Sunday’s fixture.

Goalkeeper Mubarak Al Buainain remains sidelined after sustaining a cruciate ligament injury in March.

Ronaldo and Felix are expected to continue as the attacking partnership, with Coman and Sadio Mane providing width from the flanks.

Marcelo Brozovic and Abdullah Al-Khaibari are set to anchor the midfield as Al Nassr look to maintain their relentless march towards the title.

Al Quadisiya possible starting lineup:

Casteels; Alvarez, Nacho, Thakri; Abu Al Shamat; Bonsu Baah, Nandez, Aljuwayr, Otavio; Al Salem, Quinones

Al-Nassr possible starting lineup:

Bento; Martinez, Alamri, Simakan, Boushal; Mane, Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Coman; Ronaldo, Felix

We say: Al Quadisiya 1-2 Al-Nassr

Al Nassr’s relentless form, superior squad depth and title-winning hunger make them narrow favourites here, even against a home side that has proven difficult to beat at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium all season.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.