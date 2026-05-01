Chelsea injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Nottingham Forest: Reece James, Levi Colwill latest

By Darren Plant | 01 May 2026 11:43

Chelsea play host to Nottingham Forest on Monday afternoon looking to bolster their hopes of European qualification.

The Blues could find themselves in the bottom half of the Premier League table come kickoff against the Europa League semi-finalists.

Interim head coach Calum McFarlane will be hoping that his players can build on their 1-0 victory over Leeds United in the FA Cup semi-finals on April 26.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Chelsea's injury and suspension news ahead of their showdown with Forest, who have put together a nine-game unbeaten streak in all competitions.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

After the hamstring injury that he sustained versus Manchester United last month, Estevao Willian has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

The Brazil international also faces a race against time to recover for the World Cup.

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: May 4 (vs. Nottingham Forest)

Although Levi Colwill has missed the entire season with an ACL injury, he has recently made two appearances for the Under-21s.

While this game will likely come too soon for the centre-back, there is optimism that he could return to first-team action before the end of the season.

Jamie Gittens

© Imago / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Jamie Gittens has not made an appearance since the West Ham United game on January 31, and there is currently no set date for his return from a hamstring injury.

Benoit Badiashile

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Illness

Possible return date: Unknown

Benoit Badiashile has been laid low by a mystery illness for a while, and it remains unclear when he may return to the squad.

Filip Jorgensen

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: Unknown

Likewise, backup goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen has been absent for a number of weeks after minor groin surgery. At this point, it remains unclear when he may return.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: May 4 (vs. Nottingham Forest)

Although Reece James has been back on the training pitch for two weeks, he is yet to return to the squad after a hamstring injury.

As it stands, there is hope that he will be able to make his comeback against Forest or Liverpool on May 9.

CHELSEA SUSPENSION LIST

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Mykhaylo Mudryk has taken his four-year ban for a positive drugs test to CAS, where he will launch an appeal against the punishment handed to him by the Football Association.