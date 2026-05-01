Chelsea injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Nottingham Forest: Reece James, Levi Colwill latest

Chelsea play host to Nottingham Forest on Monday afternoon looking to bolster their hopes of European qualification.
The Blues could find themselves in the bottom half of the Premier League table come kickoff against the Europa League semi-finalists.
Interim head coach Calum McFarlane will be hoping that his players can build on their 1-0 victory over Leeds United in the FA Cup semi-finals on April 26.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Chelsea's injury and suspension news ahead of their showdown with Forest, who have put together a nine-game unbeaten streak in all competitions.
Estevao Willian
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: Unknown
After the hamstring injury that he sustained versus Manchester United last month, Estevao Willian has been ruled out for the rest of the season.
The Brazil international also faces a race against time to recover for the World Cup.
Levi Colwill
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: ACL
Possible return date: May 4 (vs. Nottingham Forest)
Although Levi Colwill has missed the entire season with an ACL injury, he has recently made two appearances for the Under-21s.
While this game will likely come too soon for the centre-back, there is optimism that he could return to first-team action before the end of the season.
Jamie Gittens
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: Unknown
Jamie Gittens has not made an appearance since the West Ham United game on January 31, and there is currently no set date for his return from a hamstring injury.
Benoit Badiashile
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Illness
Possible return date: Unknown
Benoit Badiashile has been laid low by a mystery illness for a while, and it remains unclear when he may return to the squad.
Filip Jorgensen
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Groin
Possible return date: Unknown
Likewise, backup goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen has been absent for a number of weeks after minor groin surgery. At this point, it remains unclear when he may return.
Reece James
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: May 4 (vs. Nottingham Forest)
Although Reece James has been back on the training pitch for two weeks, he is yet to return to the squad after a hamstring injury.
As it stands, there is hope that he will be able to make his comeback against Forest or Liverpool on May 9.
CHELSEA SUSPENSION LIST
Earlier this week, it was revealed that Mykhaylo Mudryk has taken his four-year ban for a positive drugs test to CAS, where he will launch an appeal against the punishment handed to him by the Football Association.