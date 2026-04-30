Chelsea manager news: Blues 'discuss' 37-year-old with stunning record better than Jose Mourinho

By Lewis Blain | 30 Apr 2026 13:20 , Last updated: 30 Apr 2026 13:20

Chelsea's ongoing managerial search is continuing to gather pace ahead of their next appointment in the dugout.

With multiple candidates under consideration by owners Clearlake, the London outfit are casting the net wide in a bid to find the right long-term fit.

Now, a surprising name with a remarkable record has emerged as a serious contender.

Chelsea hold talks about appointing Francesco Farioli

© Imago / NurPhoto

According to reports, Francesco Farioli has been 'deeply discussed' internally by Chelsea as a potential replacement for the departed Liam Rosenior.

The 37-year-old, who is currently in charge of Portuguese giants FC Porto, is understood to be one of several names under serious consideration as the Blues assess their options.

Chelsea’s hierarchy are exploring a wide range of profiles, from experienced Premier League figures to emerging European tacticians, with Farioli now firmly in the mix after impressing with his work in Portugal.

Who is Chelsea manager target Francesco Farioli?

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Farioli is widely regarded as one of the most progressive young coaches in European football.

Still only 37, he has already built an impressive CV, managing in Turkey and France before taking on the high-pressure role at Porto. His rise has been rapid, but his results have backed up the hype.

Since taking charge, he has won 37 of his first 50 matches, giving him a win rate of around 74%.

That figure is particularly eye-catching when compared to some of the biggest names in management. For context, Jose Mourinho recorded a 67% win rate during his time at Chelsea, while his former Porto side (71.65%) even operated below Farioli’s current level - and his side are currently seven points clear of the Blues legend's Benfica outfit, too.

Even other leading candidates, such as departing AFC Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola, fall well short statistically on that basis.

Of course, numbers alone do not tell the full story, but they underline why Farioli is attracting serious interest. His teams are known for their structure, intensity and modern tactical approach, all of which are traits that Chelsea are believed to value highly as they look to rebuild once again.

While he may represent a bold and relatively unproven appointment at the very top level, his trajectory suggests he is a coach on the rise, and one Chelsea are clearly taking very seriously.