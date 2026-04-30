Aston Villa transfer news: Premier League clubs told to "bring money" amid interest in 18-year-old Brazilian starlet

By Darren Plant | 30 Apr 2026 15:40

Aston Villa and Newcastle United have been told to "bring money" if they want to sign Goias starlet Lucas Rodrigues.

Unai Emery's current priority is the first leg of the Europa League semi-final against Nottingham Forest on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are looking to produce a strong finish to an otherwise dismal domestic campaign, but plans are starting to be formulated ahead of the summer transfer window.

Although both clubs will be focused on making additions that can have an immediate impact in the first team, prospects will also be targeted.

As per Sport Witness, Villa and the Magpies are interested in negotiating a deal for Rodrigues, who plies his trade in the second tier of Brazilian football.

Goias president encourages big-money Lucas Rodrigues offers

Despite being just 18 years of age, central midfielder Rodrigues has already contributed four goals and one assist from 18 appearances.

Expecting formal proposals for the teenager, Goias president Paulo Rogerio Pinheiro has suggested that the green light to a sale will only be given if a mammoth offer is made.

© Imago / Every Second Media

As per the same report, he said: "Officially, nothing has reached the club. But the whole world wants Lucas, not just England. His release clause is high and he has a contract until 2029.

"Bring money and come talk directly to me. If you want to negotiate with us, come with a lot of money. Otherwise, he won’t leave."

Rodrigues is on a contract until the end of 2029, while there is also said to be a €44m (£38.03m) release clause in his contract.

Will Premier League clubs move for Lucas Rodrigues?

In the case of Villa, they will inevitably be targeting senior players who are better value for money, a consequence of their ongoing issues with the Premier League's and UEFA's financial regulations.

Furthermore, they made the significant acquisition of Alysson - another Brazilian starlet - in January and he has subsequently featured for just 47 minutes across three appearances.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are in a position where they will have to sell to make any notable additions. With that being the case, signing an 18-year-old from Brazilian's second tier for a substantial sum appears unlikely.

While other Premier League clubs could express an interest, no team will be prepared to pay the £38m release clause for the foreseeable future.