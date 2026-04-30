Thursday's Champions League predictions and previews including Nottingham Forest vs. Aston Villa

By Seye Omidiora | 30 Apr 2026 00:00

Today's Europa League predictions include an all-English clash between Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa, while Braga welcome Freiburg to the Minho Province.

© Imago / Antonio Balasco

The first leg of an all-English Europa League semi-final between Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa takes centre stage at the City Ground on Thursday night.

The winners of this eagerly-anticipated two-legged tie between two European Cup winners will lock horns with either Braga or Freiburg in the final at Besiktas Park in Istanbul on May 20.

We say: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa

Taking into account the cagey nature of first-leg affairs, the fact that over 2.5 goals have been scored in only two of Forest’s last nine home games, and that Aston Villa have failed to score two or more goals in six of their last seven away matches, a low-scoring contest could be on the cards on Thursday.

Both teams will back themselves to claim a positive result and take a slender advantage into next week’s return fixture at Villa Park, but we feel that the spoils could be shared again for the second time this month.

> Click here to read our full preview for Nottingham Forest vs. Aston Villa, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / NurPhoto

Estadio Municipal de Braga will stage an enticing Europa League first-leg tie between Braga and Freiburg on Thursday night.

Either Nottingham Forest or Aston Villa awaits the victors of this two-legged contest in the final at Besiktas Park in Istanbul on May 20.

We say: Braga 1-0 Freiburg

Keen to bounce back from domestic defeats last weekend, both Braga and Freiburg will back themselves to come out on top in what could prove to be a tight first-leg affair. However, the hosts’ defensive solidity may just give them the edge on this occasion.

> Click here to read our full preview for Braga vs. Frieburg, including team news and predicted lineups