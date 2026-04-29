Preview: Nice vs Lens - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 29 Apr 2026 23:28

In a preview of the upcoming Coupe de France final, Lens will travel to Allianz Riviera in the south of France for a date with Nice in Ligue 1 action on Saturday.

Heading into this matchday, Le Gym are 15th in the table, drawing 1-1 with Marseille the last time out, while Lens are six points behind Paris Saint-Germain in second after a 3-3 draw with Brest.

Match preview

It has been far from impressive, but with three matches remaining, Nice are very close to surviving relegation in what has been a rough campaign overall.

Claude Puel’s side are five points above the relegation playoff line and assured of at least surviving the automatic drop into Ligue 2.

While they are winless in their last five league encounters, Nice have picked up a point in those previous three outings to remain about the relegation line.

At home, things have been rough for this team, as they have yet to win domestically in 2026, collecting five points at Allianz Riviera for the year.

Throughout 2026, their defensive frailties have often been exposed at home, with this team conceding three or more goals in three of their previous four domestic affairs at Allianz Riviera.

Les Aiglons are unbeaten in their previous nine home matches against Lens across all competitions, conceding no goals in those last three meetings.

© Imago / PsnewZ

By the skin of their teeth, Lens have been getting by in recent outings, keeping them with a mathematical shot at the league title.

Pierre Sage’s men have not made it easy on themselves, falling behind by two or three goals in their last three Ligue 1 affairs but managing to earn points on two of those occasions.

On Saturday, they can end a four-match winless run away from home in this competition, losing two of those previous three outings.

This season, Lens have been near-perfect against teams currently in the bottom half of the table, dropping points against only one of those sides (2-0 at Metz last October).

Lens have conceded 12 goals away from home in 2026, three more than they gave up in the 2025 portion of this season.

Les Sang et Or can win both matches against Nice in the same Ligue 1 campaign for the first time this century, defeating them 2-0 at home in December.

Nice Ligue 1 form:

Nice form (all competitions):

Lens Ligue 1 form:

Lens form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

A lower leg issue may prevent Moise Bombito from featuring for Nice once again, Youssouf Ndayishimiye has a calf strain, Mohamed Abdelmonem has a muscle issue and Everton Pereira is dealing with a sore ankle.

Elye Wahi rescued his side a point at Stade Velodrome last weekend with the Eintracht Frankfurt loanee converting a penalty two minutes before the 90.

At Lens, Regis Gurtner still has a hamstring problem, Joanthan Gradit is dealing with a lower leg issue, Nidal Celik is doubtful due to a knock, as is Kyllian Antonio because of a foot injury.

Florian Thauvin kick-started their comeback at Brest with a goal on the hour mark, Abdallah Sima scored one minute later and Allan Saint-Maximin earned them a point with a strike in stoppage time.

Nice possible starting lineup:

Diouf; Mendy, Bah, Oppong; Clauss, Sanson, Boudaoui, Bard; Diop, Cho; Wahi

Lens possible starting lineup:

Risser; Ganiou, Sarr, Baidoo; Abdulhamid, Sangare, Thomasson, Udol; Thauvin, Said; Edouard

We say: Nice 1-1 Lens

Lens have shown plenty of fight, but it feels as though the pressure is getting to them and they seem to be lacking that consistency at the back right now.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.