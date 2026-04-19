Preview: Strasbourg vs Nice - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 19 Apr 2026 19:23

Making their first Coupe de France semi-final appearance in over two decades, Strasbourg will welcome Nice to Stade de la Meinau on Wednesday.

A dramatic 2-1 win over Reims lifted the Alsace club into the final four, while Nice got here by outlasting Lorient 6-5 on penalties.

Match preview

It took almost the entire match, but Strasbourg broke through in the late stages of their quarter-final fixture, converting two penalties with fewer than 10 minutes remaining.

That has them one win away from their first appearance in a Coupe de France final since lifting the trophy in 2001 on penalties versus Amiens.

Gary O’Neil’s men will enter this contest unbeaten in eight of their last nine matches across all competitions at Stade de la Meinau scoring three or more goals in two of those previous three encounters.

At the Coupe de France, Strasbourg have won their last three matches on home soil, without a single goal conceded in the opening 45 minutes.

This decade, they have gone on to win every one of their matches in this competition when netting the opening goal, doing so in all four of their games this season.

Le Racing are unbeaten in their last three meetings with Nice, while both of their previous home meetings against them in this tournament ended in wins, the last one in 1980 (1-0).

© Imago

By all accounts, this season has been a colossal disaster for Nice, but they can salvage a little pride by getting their hands on this trophy.

A third successive season in Europe is well out of reach for them domestically, though they could make the final of this tournament for a second time this decade.

Claude Puel’s side are unbeaten in two of their previous three away games across all competitions, but have not won a Coupe de France match outside of Nice in normal time since January 2025 (1-0 at Bastia).

The relegation-threatened side are winless in their last four matches against Ligue 1 opposition but have avoided defeat on those two previous occasions.

That said, they have not lost a semi-final outing in the Coupe de France away from home since Sochaux beat them 2-0 in 1988.

While the club have never won at Strasbourg in this competition, Les Aiglons went on to win the previous Coupe de France tie against them in 1980, defeating them 2-0 in that opening fourth-round fixture to advance 2-1 on aggregate.

Strasbourg Coupe de France form:

Strasbourg form (all competitions):

Nice Coupe de France form:

Nice form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / PsnewZ

A torn ACL will keep Strasbourg's top Ligue 1 goalscorer Joaquin Panichelli out for the remainder of the campaign, while Junior Mwanga has a shoulder injury and Aaron Anselmino is dealing with hamstring tightness.

Julio Enciso and Panichelli converted late penalties for them against Reims as they survived an injury-time strike from the champagne club to advance.

At Nice, Moise Bombito has a lower leg fracture, Dante is dealing with a calf strain, while Charles Vanhoutte and Youssouf Ndayishimiye have knocks.

Yehvann Diouf maintained a clean sheet, while stopping two penalties, with another hitting the bar against Lorient as they scraped through to the semis.

Strasbourg possible starting lineup:

Penders; Doue, Doukoure, Hogsberg, Chilwell; Barco, El Mourabet; Amo-Ameyaw, Nanasi, Enciso; Fofana

Nice possible starting lineup:

Diouf; Oppong, Mendy, Louchet; Clauss, Boudaoui, Sanson, Bard; Diop, Cho; Wahi

We say: Strasbourg 2-0 Nice

They have often left it late this season, but Strasbourg’s patience, overall consistency and structure have often prevailed, and we believe it will in this one.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.