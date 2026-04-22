West Ham transfer news: Ligue 1 revelation at the top of Hammers' attacking shortlist

By Axel Clody | 22 Apr 2026 10:10

Martial Godo is enjoying a superb debut season at Strasbourg, and the Ivoirien winger is already attracting interest from three Premier League clubs ahead of the summer window.

Strasbourg pulled off an impressive piece of business last January, signing Godo from Fulham for £6m. The 23-year-old left winger has established himself in the club's attacking rotation, with Gary O'Neil's arrival allowing him to rack up more starts.

West Ham face Premier League competition for Godo

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

The Ivory Coast international has now made 37 appearances this season, contributing 14 goals and six assists, eye-catching numbers that have not gone unnoticed.

According to SportsBoom, Godo — who has previously been linked with Manchester United — is attracting considerable interest in the Premier League. West Ham, Aston Villa and Leeds are all said to be keen.

The Hammers, currently fighting to avoid relegation, have reportedly placed him at the top of their attacking shortlist. Villa are drawn to his versatility — he can operate on either flank or in a more central role behind the striker. Leeds, meanwhile, view the 23-year-old as an ideal fit for their system built around rapid counter-attacking play.

Strasbourg demand £43m

© Iconsport / Emilian Baldow

With Godo under contract until June 2030, Strasbourg are in a strong negotiating position and are in no hurry to sell. The club are highly satisfied with his first season and would ideally keep him for at least another year.

Should a suitor push ahead with a formal offer, Strasbourg are expected to demand between £38m and £43m — a steep asking price for a player whose current market value stands at around £15m, but one that reflects his trajectory and the club's leverage.